Politician Shares Photo of Wife Shoveling Snow After 12-Hour Hospital Shift, and the Internet Is Infuriated

Politician Shares Photo of Wife Shoveling Snow After 12-Hour Hospital Shift, and the Internet Is InfuriatedBy Kelly Corbett
Jan. 11 2022, Published 12:06 p.m. ET
Canadian politician Jon Reyes recently tweeted out a photo that has sent Twitter into a tizzy. The picture, which showed his wife Cynthia Reyes shoveling their driveway like a boss, has gone viral for the wrong reasons.
So what is it about this photo that has Twitter in an uproar? Also, how does Cynthia, the woman behind the shovel, feel about all this? Keep scrolling to find out.
Jon Reyes's wife Cynthia shoveled the family's driveway after a 12-hour shift at the hospital.
Following an early January snowfall in Manitoba, Can., the Minister of Economic Development and Jobs, Jon Reyes, took to Twitter to showcase his wife's fabulous shoveling work.
What's wrong with a proud husband showing off his lady's hard work? Absolutely nothing. But the problem was that the tweet read as very ignorant to some.
"Even after a 12 hour night shift at the hospital last night, my wife still has the energy to shovel the driveway. God bless her and all our frontliners. Time to make her some breakfast," the proud husband wrote.
But what turned many people off was the fact that he didn't just take care of the shoveling for her. Especially after she had spent her whole day serving others at the hospital.
"I don’t know what’s worse: her having to do this with you inside, her having to do this after a 12-hour shift, her doing this while you watch, or her doing this while you cook eggs over easy. I think you taking a pic and posting is the worst. Yeah — that takes the cake," one user tweeted back at the cabinet minister.
In fact, Jon's tweet garnered a considerable amount of criticism. "Why are you watching and not shoveling? This tweet sucks," another user reckoned. Not too long after that, the trolls came at Jon with cheeky responses.
His tweet also prompted other Canadian politicians to take the stand and clarify that it's exclusively only Jon who treats his wife like that.
Jon Reyes responds to critcism by continuing to praise Cynthia.
According to Canadian news outlet CBC, Jon opted out of an interview, but he did offer a statement via email.
"My wife is amazing, both at home and at work. I'm eternally grateful for her and everything she does. I love her very much," he wrote, per the outlet. He continued: "I'm happy that she is getting the worldwide recognition she deserves, and it serves as a reminder to everyone – especially me today – that we can never do enough to show our gratitude to healthcare workers."
The plot thickens: Cynthia Reyes speaks out about snow shoveling controversy.
In a surprising turn of events, Jon's wife Cynthia retweeted her husband's original tweet, adding: "All I wanted to do was shovel!"
However, being that Cynthia never tweeted before and only follows two people on Twitter, some users were suspicious that it wasn't actually her behind the account.
To confirm her identity, Cynthia took to Facebook in a lengthy post to explain that she wanted to clear the driveway to “decompress” and “unwind” after a long night shift.
She also added that it was a "great workout" and that their family divvies up "chores not based on any gender, but mostly on who is available to do it."
Lastly, Cynthia reminded readers how toxic social media can be and pointed to the fact that this post wouldn't have gone viral if the gender roles were reversed.
So, should Jon have helped Cynthia out? Did Cynthia really want to shovel the driveway? We're not sure, but as one user on Twitter wrote in response to Cynthia's tweet: "Starting to think you two deserve each other."