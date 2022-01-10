TheSkiMaskGirl Face Reveal that Some Were Hoping for Only Lasted a Second

TheSkiMaskGirl Face Reveal that Some Were Hoping for Only Lasted a SecondBy Joseph Allen
Jan. 10 2022, Published 9:44 a.m. ET
Few things have become more normal over the past two years than seeing just half of a person's face. Masks have become part of many people's everyday lives, but for some social media influencers, wearing a mask has nothing to do with slowing the spread of COVID. Instead, these influencers wear masks to conceal their identity, a healthy step in an internet era where privacy can be difficult to come by.
Who is TheSkiMaskGirl?
One TikTok star who has kept her identity a secret is TheSkiMaskGirl, who has taken to wearing a variety of ski masks while she films her videos. Those ski masks haven't kept her from accumulating a following of more than 2 million on TikTok, although many of those followers are curious about what she looks like under the masks.
She's come close to revealing her face in the past and has ditched masks before. Whenever she's removed her mask, though, she has used sunglasses, her phone, or something else nearby in order to keep her face from appearing on camera. Recently, though, fans got the best look they've ever had at her face, although it only appeared on camera for the briefest of moments.
Did TheSkiMaskGirl do a face reveal?
In a recent Q&A live stream that she was doing with fans, she was using a face mask to cover the bottom half of her face instead of a ski mask, and her dog did a great service to those who wanted to see her full face. In the middle of the live stream, her dog jumped onto her lap and pulled the handkerchief off of her face. For just a second, you got a peak at what her full face looks like.
This only lasted for the briefest of moments, as she turned away from the camera with remarkable speed and then reattached the handkerchief. Fans may have caught a glimpse, but this isn't exactly the full face reveal that many were hoping she would eventually do of her own volition. Instead, it was her dog who decided to expose her entirely against her will.
Fans have tried to expose her before.
This isn't the first time that fans have been eager to catch a glimpse of TheSkiMaskGirl's real face. Some have used social media posts from other users that they claim contain her full face, but it's impossible to verify whether that's true or not.
For now, it seems a full face reveal from TheSkiMaskGirl is not in the immediate offing.
A day may come when, like many of the masked content creators before her, she decides to reveal her face and let users get a more intimate look at who she is. Many masked creators have taken this step before, and the event usually comes with high levels of anticipation. For now, though, it seems like TheSkiMaskGirl is content to keep her face covered, and as eager as fans may be to see a full reveal, they should also respect her wishes.