O.J. Simpson, 74, Tried to Kiss Young Vegas Woman While She Was Filming a TikTok

TikTok creator @mackenziegd1998 shared a video to the platform where she’s seen during a night out. “Wait 'til the end,” she wrote, followed by five laughing emojis. In the clip, which appears to be filmed by a friend, she is seen sitting down but motions with her hand for someone to come over.

As the video pans up, O.J. Simpson, who is now 74 years old, is seen standing above her. “O.J. baby… he’s out. He’s out baby, ayyy,” she says into the camera. The woman appears to be in her early twenties.