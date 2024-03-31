Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Chick-Fil-a "Karen" Loses It on Workers Because Her Soup Got Cold Waiting for a Spoon "and not me being scared to ask them for a honey mustard bc I don’t wanna inconvenience anyone lol" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 31 2024, 11:09 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sarah_conner1

One of the more embarrassing human behaviors that have cropped up since the advent of the camera phone is how afraid everyone is of addressing conflicts for fear of being recorded. The instance some tomfoolery goes down, everyone's so quick to whip out and start recording, similar to an old-school Wild West stand-off that rarely culminates in a gunfight, just a bunch of people squawking back and forth at each other online.

Article continues below advertisement

It's the kind of thing that makes you wonder if more laws are written into policy that police social media use, maybe people will stop trying to use their cell phones like the ultimate "oh I got you tools." Then again, maybe it's good that they do, indeed exist to help exonerate innocent people.

That wasn't the case with this Chick-fil-A customer, however, who recorded herself attempting to exchange a package of soup at the chain because she wasn't given utensils the first time around. TikToker Sarah Conner (@sarah_conner1) got her hands on the original video, which must've been uploaded by the CFA customer in question because she recorded herself and must've uploaded it online to show how wronged she thought she was.

Article continues below advertisement

Judging from the comments left by other folks on the platform, it doesn't seem like they agree with her assessment of the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

"I didn't get a spoon or a straw," the Chick-fil-A, who some may call a Soup Karen, for the way she reacted to employees for the oversight in her order. "But do you think you could remake this for me?" she says, asking for a new soup, presumably because her spoon and straw were missing from the order.

She continues, "If possible? Cause like it's not gonna be hot anymore," she says, indicating that the lack of cutlery delay which necessitated her to approach the drive-thru again would cause her soup to get too cold to consume it at the temperature she prefers.

Article continues below advertisement

An employee, off camera, appears to question where and when the order went wrong. "I didn't get a spoon or a fork so it's like cold now," before she goes on to repeat herself again, "I didn't get a spoon or a fork or like a straw so it's cold now," she says, pointing to the soup.

Source: TikTok | @sarah_conner1

Article continues below advertisement

"I had to like, I asked them if they could run it to me I walked to the door it was locked I said hey can you run it to me at the little screen thing and they were like no...we can't run it to you so I'm just like can I just remake it now yeah," she tells the employee.

To further illustrate how her meal consumption experience was decimated as a result of missing out on her utensils, the Chick-fil-A customer said that she needed to halt eating another part of the order so she could address the situation. "I had to stop eating my fries to drive back around yeah," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"That, that serious, yeah," she added, laughing to the employees. "And the soup," the woman says to the employee as he hands her her food back. At this point in the clip it seems like this is the end of the video, however, the woman throws a curve ball to the Chick-fil-A folks.

Source: TikTok | @sarah_conner1

Article continues below advertisement

Thinking that they were going to try and finagle her out of a brand new soup, like she wanted, and were going to just give her the same soup right back, she marked the bottom of the container, something that she points out to them.

"This is the same soup I marked the bottom of it," the woman says at this point in the video, before continuing "just in case y'all tried to give it back to me. Also this is all being recorded," she tells the Chick-fil-A workers before swinging the camera around that her entire interaction with them is "being recorded."

Article continues below advertisement

"So make sure y'all do the right thing please, y'all gave me back the same soup," she then starts to engage directly with one of the employees while referencing another person working there, "You know what bro, make sure she don't f--- with my s--- for real, watch her," she directs the worker to do.

Source: TikTok | @sarah_conner1

Article continues below advertisement

"I'm not playing with y'all," she says to the employees off camera. "I'm not playing with y'all," she says again, before sticking her head outside of the car to scream at the workers, "You got me?! You got me though?! Cause you f--- around back there stop having attitude do the right thing," she yells.

She clasps her hands together in what looks like a prayer motion, "Do the right though you gave me the same s--- okay? All right stop playing with me, okay? All right, cause I made sure to record the whole thing, right," she says, continuing her threat about recording the employees about her interaction.

Article continues below advertisement

The workers appear to be complying with her impassioned requests, as she proceeds to yell at them, "Godd--- I still need a fork, yeah, still need a spoon, appreciate it, right, appreciate y'all okay."

Source: TikTok | @sarah_conner1