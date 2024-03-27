Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Female Truck Driver Shares Tense Clip of White Truck Following Her on the Highway "I CAN’T STAND WHEN CARS MATCH MY SPEED AND STAY NEXT TO ME! Like why !!!???" By Mustafa Gatollari PUBLISHED Mar. 27 2024, 3:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @rissethetrucker

A TikToker who goes by Ortiz (@rissathetrucker) posted a viral TikTok featuring a scary situation: a pickup driver who "paced" himself with her car, which she attributes to him doing so after looking into her vehicle and seeing that she was a woman.

Her clip accrued a whopping 8.6 million views and touches upon a scary statistic associated with female truck drivers. According to Automotive Fleet: "Over 60% of female truck drivers felt unsafe at least once in the past year, according to a recent survey conducted by Women in Trucking (WIT). Approximately 20% reported being threatened by a weapon and 4% said they had been raped."

"This guy was passing me until he decided he wanted another look," the trucker writes in a text overlay of her TikTok, which features a dual dash camera setup — one of the lenses is recording her face and driving abilities while another is monitoring the road.

A white pickup truck can be seen in the passing lane beside her. The vehicle slows down, "Oh s---," the woman says. "Some dude in a RAM that's taken an interest in me," she says over her radio, as the truck drives perpendicularly to here on the two-lane highway.

"F--- off!" she shouts as the driver pulls ahead on the highway. However, he was still on the road, the TikTok Trucker was soon to find out, "20 minutes later he's still hanging around..."

At this point in her drive, a voice can be heard coming in through her radio, "Hey Ballard, you got a copy?" "Yeah go ahead," she says. "Just letting you know your placard on the back of your trailer is just about ready to blow off, it's hanging on by a thread, just so you know," he tells her.

Source: TikTok | @rissethetrucker

She explains the nature of the call in another overlay in the video: "Just a kind trucker that I passed giving me a heads up," she writes, before replying to the observant fellow trucker: "Yeah, thank you, I hate these sticky paper placards, they never stay on"

"Okay just thought I'd let you know, it's definitely gonna blow off before you get there," he tells her at a later point in the video. It's the type of message considering the situation, that is right at home in a thriller — could she have been told at a possibly worse time to stop her truck and re-adjust her placard so it doesn't become a casualty to the wind?

To make matters worse the pickup truck is still keeping up with her as she drives on the highway: "White ram is still just hanging around," she writes.

Source: TikTok | @rissethetrucker

"He's probably married with kids and he's just pacing me and being a creep down the parkway," she writes in the overlay. The clip ends with her laughing until it ultimately cuts out,

Further scrolling through her account doesn't reveal any follow-ups on this particularly scary driving encounter, but she has uploaded several videos after the fact.

Numerous commenters who responded to her video gave a shout to the trucker who informed her of her placard problem, while others thought she was correct in thinking something was amiss because when they're driving and passing a big truck, they just want whiz right past them.

Source: TikTok | @rissethetrucker

"that trucker guy warning you tho what a sweet man," one said. Another penned, "I haven’t met anyone that doesn’t want to immediately pass and drive away from big semis - def trust your guy"

Someone else suggested that she keep a firearm on her just in case: "I hope you carry be safe out there" While someone else came up with a theory as to why he was "pacing" the truck driver: "Whatever you do don’t look down he might be whacking it,it happened to me!"