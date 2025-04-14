Sincere and effortlessly charming, rising star Jack Schumacher is saddling up to steal hearts in Ransom Canyon. The upcoming Netflix Western romance series follows the tangled lives of three ranching families, all set against the wild beauty of Texas Hill Country. Jack plays Yancy Grey, a drifter who wanders into town with a charm to spare and just enough mystery to keep viewers guessing.

"He's a mysterious outsider who kind of drifts into town," Jack told Distractify. "Yancy definitely is working his own angle — and it's definitely moving a lot of the things in the season along. So, you know, 'Can you trust him?' is one of the questions." Jack also dished out some fun facts about himself to Distractify, including his biggest acting inspiration, a bizarre food combo he secretly loves, and of course, his No. 1 distraction.

Source: Netflix

If you had to get a tattoo right now, what would it be?

JS: My horse that I rode in the show. His name was Pistol.

What's your most-used emoji?

JS: I don't really use emojis. I still do the colon smiley face thing.

Talk about the moment you felt you had "made it."

JS: I think Ransom. Honestly, I've been lucky to work on some really amazing projects, but this one felt really, really special. ... It was one of the Hollywood kind of moments that you dream about.

If you couldn't be an actor, what would your dream job be?

JS: I'd probably be a high school teacher — [maybe teaching] social studies. I really liked that, thought I was gonna do that for a while. If I could have any skill set, maybe like a professional hockey player or professional skateboarder. I'm terrible at both things, but I grew up doing those things. I dream that, you know, in a different world, I'm actually good enough to do those for money.

What's a TV show you wish you could watch again for the first time?

JS: True Detective Season 1. I think it's the greatest single series of a show ever. Honorary mentions: Breaking Bad and Succession.

Who's your biggest acting inspiration?

JS: I love Brad Pitt — I think he's just the coolest. His roles are the coolest. And growing up... I wanted to have my career look like his. But, man, there's so many. There are so many great people. That's one of those [questions where] I could just rattle on a list for, like, an hour. But there are so many people that I look up to.

Source: MEGA

Who would be your dream co-star?

JS: Brad Pitt.

If you could switch lives with any other celebrity for a day, who would it be and why?

JS: I'm trying to think of someone who's got a really, really chill life. I think I would have to go [with a] professional athlete. So, again, I'll stick with the hockey thing: Connor McDavid. He's the greatest of all time.

What's something in your camera roll that makes you laugh every time you see it?

JS: So this is a good cast story. So Lizzy [Greene], who plays Lauren in the show, photoshopped a picture of Drew Liner, who plays Reed. She just made these small tweaks to him, like, she made his forehead a couple of sizes bigger and other weird adjustments. And every time I see that photo, it makes me cry laughing. I just sent it to her recently again. We like to send that photo to each other every month or so.

Source: Instagram Josh Duhamel, Garrett Wareing, Lizzy Greene, Minka Kelly, and Jack Schumacher.

What's the most bizarre food combination you secretly enjoy?

JS: This is tough. I feel like I just found a combination that I saw. I've been watching Reacher and in the show, they eat a tomato and mayonnaise sandwich. I was like, 'That's disgusting.' And then I thought about it and I was like, 'That actually might be good.' I tried it, and it was very good. So, I'll go with that.

Share your top three desert island necessities.

JS: I guess we'll go sunscreen. I've been reading the Harry Potter books recently, again, because I just want to, and so I'll bring my Harry Potter books. And then some kind of thing to exercise with. I feel like those are terrible answers.

What's your No. 1 distraction?