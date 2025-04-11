Where Was Netflix’s Medical Drama ‘Pulse’ Filmed? Inside the Show’s Location In April 2025, ‘Pulse’ officially premiered on Netflix and the series centers on a collection of young doctors at Miami’s Maguire Medical Center. By Danielle Jennings Published April 11 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Netflix has officially entered its medical drama era courtesy of the new series Pulse, which is giving fans a new television obsession to add to their streaming playlists. Since it’s new, questions about the series are swirling in the minds of fans, especially about where it’s filmed.

In April 2025, Pulse officially premiered on Netflix. The series centers on a collection of young doctors at Miami’s Maguire Medical Center as they navigate both professional and personal challenges.

Where was ‘Pulse’ filmed?

With the series set in Miami, fans will be happy to know that Pulse is also partially filmed there. According to Screen Rant, the series uses the helipad of the city’s Jackson Memorial Hospital and also shoots its outdoor scenes utilizing the sandy beaches of the area.

However, there is another location that calls Pulse home, and that happens to be Albuquerque, N.M. Per the outlet, the inside of the fictional Maguire Medical Center is filmed on a set created to mimic an actual hospital.

What have the show’s creators said about ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ comparisons?

In an interview with Variety, showrunner Carlton Cuse addressed being compared to the long-running hit ABC series. “I think that if you worry too much about reverse-engineering other shows, you just are going to put yourself in a bad jam,” he began.

“The way that we approached it — and let’s say the way I feel like one should approach this — is to make the show that you most want to see. I have nothing but the highest respect for Grey’s, but I would say I was more of a fan of ER, and Zoe was a huge Grey’s fan. I think that we landed somewhere between those two, but in a way that I think was hopefully wholly our own,” Carlton said of himself and fellow showrunner Zoe Robyn.

“Zoe and I just really made the show that we really wanted to see, and I think we worked hard to make something that we fully in our hearts connected to deeply. Hopefully, in doing that, the individual passion that we put into it will make it stand out and separate from other shows,” he added.

What have the actors from ‘Pulse’ said about the show?

Speaking with Harper’s BAZAAR, series star Willa Fitzgerald talked about playing the complicated character of Danielle “Danny” Simms. “We get to do a really deep dive on Danny’s environment growing up, and we get to see a lot of why she is the way she is through her family dynamics,” she said.

“I think that because we also do get to zoom out and see these parallel familial ties [with Danny and Xander’s own parents] at the same time that we’re exploring this romantic relationship, it shows the ways in which, in spite of her and Xander’s best efforts, there’s an ill-fated quality to these two people,” Willa continued.

