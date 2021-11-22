When Is 'The Good Doctor' Returning After Its Mid-Season Break?

The medical profession has not been easy for Shaun despite his brilliance, as living with autism makes essential elements of the field — such as quick decision-making and connecting emotionally with patients — more of a challenge for him. Even worse, when he does make mistakes, as medical residents often do in their training, his ability to practice medicine is brought into question much more harshly.

The Good Doctor’s Season 5 winter finale will see Shaun facing this predicament once again. Here’s everything we know about the midseason conclusion and when viewers can expect the show to return in 2022.