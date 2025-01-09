'Reacher' Just Got an Epic New Trailer — Here's the Season 3 Release Date It's been a long wait, but Season 3 of 'Reacher' is just around the corner, so mark your calendars. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 9 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Amazon Prime Video

Fans of the series Reacher, rejoice: your long wait is almost over. We've been eagerly anticipating Season 3's drop after Season 2 ended with some dramatic ups and downs that culminated in a sweet moment where Jack Reacher acknowledged that his team is made up of people who are more than convenient co-workers to him.

Eponymous protag Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is back for Season 3. Here's what we know about the big changes coming for Season 3 and when you can mark your calendar for the release date. The best news of all? It's not that far off.

Here's the release date for Season 3 of 'Reacher.'

If you weren't already aware, now you know that Season 3 will be following the Lee Child Jack Reacher series book titled Persuader. And never fear, we'll jump into the Persuader update you didn't know you needed in a minute. But first, that eagerly-anticipated release date.

When Season 2 of Reacher aired in December of 2023, fans expected Season 3 to follow a similar pattern. So when December, and in fact all of 2024, came and went without a Season 3 update, the panic was starting to set in a little.

Season 3 will kick off on Feb. 20, 2025. A new episode will drop every Thursday until the finale airs on Mar. 27, 2025. So yes, when we say your wait is almost over, we really mean the premiere is imminent. Unlike many series that announce months before premiering, Season 3 is just around the corner.

Season 3 is bringing some big updates to the 'Reacher' world.

What Season 3 brings with it is some major updates to the Reacher Universe. By big we mean actually, physically, big. Actor Alan Ritchson is large enough on his own, with his soldier-like build allowing him to play his jack-of-all-trades mercenary skills.

So for Persuader, they had to think big when choosing an antagonist. In the book, Season 3's villain Paulie is described as being significantly larger than Jack. If that seems like a tall order for casting, you're right on the money. Luckily, they found just the man for the job.

Dutch bodybuilder Olivier Richters was tapped for the role of Paulie, and he may be one of the few men on the planet who can actually make Alan Ritchson look small. Poised to give his own interpretation of Paulie on screen, Olivier stands at a whopping 7'2" and weighs in at 353lbs, according to his social media account. That makes him stand quite literally head and shoulders above Alan, who stands about 6'3" and weighs in somewhere between 220 and 250lbs.