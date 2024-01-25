Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Prime Video Season 3 of 'Reacher' Is Around the Corner and Its Source Material Proves It'll Be the Craziest Season Yet Prime Video has finally given more details on ‘Reacher’ Season 3, from its cast to its source material. Now everyone wants to know its release date. By Jamie Lerner Jan. 25 2024, Updated 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Prime Video

We’re all in the mood for a little more action, and now that Reacher Season 2 has reached its finale, we’re already itching for a third season. Luckily for us, Prime Video and Reacher star Alan Ritchson both announced that filming for Season 3 is well underway. Up until now, we’ve seen Jack Reacher take on a local corrupt conspiracy and a mysterious murder.

Article continues below advertisement

But what could Season 3 tackle that Jack hasn’t already done? He’s truly a “Jack” of all trades when it comes to combat, investigation, and handsomeness, of course. So we’re excited for more adventures, but we can’t help but wonder what the source material will be, who will be in the cast, and when Reacher Season 3 will be released.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

‘Reacher’ Season 3 will be based on ‘Persuader,’ the 7th book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher series.

According to the official press release from Prime Video, Season 3 of Reacher will be based on Lee Child’s Persuader. “Reacher must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past,” the statement says. In the book, Jack works in Maine unofficially with the Drug Enforcement Administration to take down Zachary Beck, who’s suspected of drug smuggling.

While Jack is doing the DEA a service, he has his own motives. And one of those motives is to take down his own nemesis, Frances Xavier Quinn. Jack gets involved because Frances happens to be Zachary’s boss in what turns out to be an illegal gun-running enterprise (as opposed to drug smuggling). We won’t say what happens at the end of the story, but it’s even more exciting than past Reacher seasons.

Article continues below advertisement

In his video announcement, Alan revealed that Persuader takes place in Maine. He calls the book a “gripping, skillful blend of spies and non-stop action.” As he films in Maine with an endless supply of lobster, he can’t wait for us to see the new season (and neither can we!)

Article continues below advertisement

The ‘Reacher’ Season 3 cast will include people from Seasons 1 and 2.

Because Frances is back on Jack’s radar, Maria Sten (Swamp Thing) is set to return for Reacher Season 3. Of course, we’re sure that Alan will be back, but we know little else about the Season 3 cast as of Jan. 2024. We may see a little more of Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, the Margrave PD Police Captain, although the fact that they’re going to Maine means it’s unlikely.

Source: Prime Video

Article continues below advertisement

‘Reacher’ Season 3 will likely have a release date in late 2024 or early 2025.

Because Season 2 of Reacher started releasing episodes on Dec. 15, 2023, we hope that the series is on an annual schedule. While Prime Video has yet to reveal when its exact release date is, the fact that they are already filming is a promising sign. The press release stated that it’s filming in Toronto, although it seems that the cast is also spending time in New England.