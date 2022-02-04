Amazon Prime Video's Reacher Was Filmed Almost Entirely in This Popular Canadian City

Blackridge Road in the town of Cambridge, Ontario was also used in filming Season 1. The team reportedly conducted a one-day shoot and enlisted the help of the Waterloo Regional Police Service to help keep the cast and crew safe, since filming took place at night.

Not to mention, the Kingston Penitentiary located at 560 King Street West in Kingston was used to film multiple jail scenes and interviews throughout the film. Lastly, the town of Pickering, east of Toronto, was also used for filming.