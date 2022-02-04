Who Plays Military Veteran Jack Reacher in Amazon Prime's New Action Series 'Reacher'?

Jack Reacher — who's supposed to be about 6’5″ and 250 pounds — is left to put the puzzle pieces together, attempting to figure out how a group of dirty, corrupt cops, businessmen, and politicians play a role in the murder. Released on Feb. 4, 2022, the freshman season of Reacher is specifically based on Lee Child's 1997 novel, Killing Floor.

With a tough attitude, bulging muscles, and an all-American look, people are desperate to know who the handsome devil playing Jack Reacher is.