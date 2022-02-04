Looks Like Ed Gein Wasn't the Only Murderer Who Influenced 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

Henley was born May 9, 1956, in Houston where he was the eldest of four boys. His alcoholic father regularly abused him, his mother, and his brothers. By the time he was 15 years old, Henley had dropped out of high school for a life of petty crimes.

A friend of Henley's named David Brooks happened to spend a great deal of time with an older man named Dean Corll (also a serial killer). After David introduced Henley to Corll, it wasn't long before he was being paid to commit burglary. Evidently Corll even went as far as to ask Henley if he would ever kill for him, to which he said yes. Henley was also getting paid by Corll to bring teenage boys to him under the impression that Corll was selling them into a sex slavery ring. Instead, he was raping, torturing, and murdering them.