Netflix's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Has a Killer Cast — Let's Meat Them!

What could The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) possibly have in common with The Blair Witch Project (1999)? It's the fact that people are convinced both of those movies are based on real events. A great deal of love and lore surrounding The Texas Chainsaw Massacre is the fact that it's just realistic enough to convince viewers they "know a guy, who knows a guy, who was the killer." And while there have been several sequels and a reboot since the original, you can't convince folks otherwise.