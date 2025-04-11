Where Is Netflix's Juicy Reality Contest Show 'Million Dollar Secret' Filmed? The real-life location of The Stag will cost you a pretty penny, but you can stay there. By Ivy Griffith Published April 11 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Reality television is starting to run low on new ideas. With a reality contest show for just about everything, it's hard to come up with an original idea that takes fans on a new adventure. Yet Netflix managed to combine Clue, minus the murder, with Big Brother and other shows to produce the original and intriguing Million Dollar Secret.

Article continues below advertisement

The show involves contestants living in the life of luxury and jealously guarding a secret: a cache of cash. The one who does the best job of guarding their clues and holding on to their secret riches walks away with the big win. But the setting of the series has inspired curiosity, with the sprawling mansion looking like something out of a Hollywood movie. So where was the series filmed? Here's what we know about that Million Dollar Secret mansion.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Netflix's 'Million Dollar Secret' filmed?

The mansion for Million Dollar Secret is called The Stag in the series, giving it an oddly woodsy name for such a luxurious estate. On a cliff overlooking a rippling body of water known as Okanagan Lake, the mansion perches like a king. The house dubbed "The Stag" in the show is actually called Chateau Okanagan. So where is it located? It's in Kelowna, in British Columbia.

The mansion's website shares that the estate covers 88 acres alongside Okanagan Lake, with the house itself offering eight estate rooms to accommodate up to sixteen guests. The property hosts a billiards room, a theater, a spa, a ballroom, and multiple pools. Those with a hankering for some grub prepared by the mansion's private chef can enjoy a meal in multiple indoor and outdoor dining spaces, or wander the lengthy halls, gazing out over the sparkling lake below.

Article continues below advertisement

But if you want to live in luxury like the contestants on Million Dollar Secret, be prepared to shell out some serious cash. A 4-night stay in June 2025 would cost around $58,000 CAD, which translates to around $41,700 USD.

Article continues below advertisement

The show has inspired some serious couch jockey takes, with every fan becoming a 'Million Dollar Secret' expert.

Like most reality shows that involve competition, Million Dollar Secret has inspired it fans to feel like experts after just an hour or two of watching the players vie for the big win.

On TikTok, YouTube, and other social media platforms, fans have dropped their "You should have done this differently" takes on player choices, confident that their 20/20 hindsight view is the right one. Forgetting that, of course, it's much harder to see these "simple truths" in the moment for those actually competing on the show. But then again, what's a reality contest without some couch-jockey coaching? And it's clear from those takes that people love the show, whether they agree with contestants or not.

Article continues below advertisement

On one YouTube recap, one fan wrote, "People playing based on their emotions shouldn't go on these game shows because they don't make logical decisions." Another agreed, writing, "I thought I was the only one who thought this, it p--sed me off so bad!" But not everyone agreed, giving the contestants some grace for the new format of the show. They wrote, "Really digging this show so far. Will be interesting to watch strategies evolve as people learn the game's intricacies."

Source: Netflix