Netflix Taps This English Actor to Host the High-Stakes 'Million Dollar Secret' Competition The host of Netflix's 'Million Dollar Secret' is a well-known English actor... By Allison DeGrushe Published March 26 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET

When it comes to Netflix's latest reality competition series, Million Dollar Secret, the only person you can trust is yourself. The cutthroat show follows 12 contestants, one of whom is secretly a millionaire. The twist? The millionaire has to stay hidden in plain sight and evade elimination if they want to keep the cash and win the game.

With the first few episodes now available to stream on Netflix, fans are hooked. While some are on the edge of their seats, wondering if anyone will uncover the millionaire's identity, others are equally intrigued by the show's host, Peter Serafinowicz. Here's everything you need to know about him!



Who is the host of Netflix's 'Million Dollar Secret'?

English actor and comedian Peter Serafinowicz is the hilarious and unpredictable host of Million Dollar Secret. He's been a staple of the entertainment world since the '90s, with roles in some of the most iconic films and TV shows, including Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, Shaun of the Dead, Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick: Chapter 2, Parks and Recreation, and Doctor Who. And that's just scratching the surface!

However, Peter isn't just known for his on-screen presence — he's a creative force behind the camera too! He created and starred in the quirky comedy shows Look Around You and The Peter Serafinowicz Show, and even worked his magic on South Park, voicing various characters and working as a consultant.



Speaking of voice acting, Peter is everywhere. His voice has graced animated favorites like Archer, Bob's Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, American Dad!, and What If...?, the latter of which he reprised his live-action role as Garthan Saal. And let's not forget his video game credits — from Dark Souls II to LittleBigPlanet 3 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Peter's voice is as versatile as his career.

But his talents don't stop there. Peter has also directed music videos for bands like Hot Chip, showcasing his creative eye. In 2016, he became an internet sensation with his viral political satire, where he dubbed over clips of President Donald Trump with everything from a cheeky sassy voice to a posh British accent and even a Cockney twist.

Peter Serafinowicz was mindful of finding the perfect balance as the host.

While Peter Serafinowicz's hosting style may occasionally flirt with playful provocation, he was incredibly mindful of striking the perfect balance for Million Dollar Secret. "It's my responsibility to set the tone, so I didn’t want it to be too cynical," Peter explained to Tudum. "There's a great prize at stake, and [the players] are taking it very seriously. I'm watching this all play out, and I'm kind of encouraging them, but at the same time antagonizing them in a fun way."

