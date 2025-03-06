'Happy Gilmore 2' Is Coming to Netflix in 2025, and Fans Are So Excited 'Happy Gilmore 2' is set to hit theaters almost 30 years after the first movie. By Joseph Allen Published March 6 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's been almost 30 years since we last got to see Adam Sandler swing a golf club on film, but now, Happy Gilmore 2 is on its way. The movie wrapped filming in December, and Netflix has already confirmed that it will be hitting the streaming service at some point in 2025.

Following the news that the movie was on its way, many wanted to learn more about it, and specifically what its release date will be. Here's what we know.

Source: Netflix

What is the release date for 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to hit Netflix on July 25, 2025, per a Deadline report. The movie wrapped shooting in December of 2024, which should give it plenty of time to meet that release date. A first teaser for the film was released in December, and it featured a cameo from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who said that it was a dream to work with Adam on the movie for what he described as "a few" scenes during an interview with Pat McAfee.

Who is in the cast of 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

Following the news that Happy Gilmore 2 is on its way, many naturally wondered who would be involved in this new movie. Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are both set to return for the sequel alongside Adam, and we know that Travis will be involved as well. The sequel will also apparently include cameos from a number of famous golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Bryson DeChambeau, according to Netflix.

Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Will Zalatoris are also set to make cameos in the film, although we don't yet know how big any of their roles might be. For now, then, all we can say for sure is that Happy Gilmore 2 will be loaded up with professional golfers. While we don't know who will fill out the rest of the cast, it's probably safe to assume that it won't just be golfers.

Source: YouTube

What is the plot of 'Happy Gilmore 2'?

No plot details have been released for the sequel yet. Whatever the plot might be, it seems likely that it will just be an excuse to deliver as many jokes as possible as quickly as possible. The first film follows Adam's Happy Gilmore as he discovers that he has a talent for golf, even though all he's ever wanted was to play professional hockey.

When he enters a golf tournament to save his grandmother's home, his foul mouth and abrasive sensibility are offensive to the mild-mannered professional golfers that he's surrounded by, and hilarity ensues. Given that this movie will be set a full 30 years later, we don't know exactly how things will have changed for Happy in the intervening years.