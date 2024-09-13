Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Golf, Comedy, and Hollywood: A Look at Where the ‘Happy Gilmore’ Stars Are Now The cast members of 'Happy Gilmore' had booming career following the film's success. By D.M. Published Sept. 13 2024, 3:50 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

The film Happy Gilmore hit theaters in 1996, and it’s still a comedy classic for fans of Adam Sandler and his quirky brand of humor. The movie, which follows a hockey player turned pro golfer, is packed with memorable characters and quotable lines. On Sept. 9, Netflix announced that a sequel to the beloved film was “officially in production.” But where’s the original cast now? Let’s catch up with what they’ve been up to since they helped Happy Gilmore make us laugh.

Adam Sandler

Source: Mega

Adam Sandler has become one of the most well-known comedic actors of the last few decades. After Happy Gilmore, he continued to crank out hits like The Waterboy, Big Daddy, and Billy Madison. More recently, Adam has been flexing his acting chops in more serious roles, including his critically acclaimed performance in Uncut Gems. Sandler still has a deal with Netflix, where Happy Gilmore 2 is being produced.

Julie Bowen

Source: Mega

Julie Bowen played Happy’s love interest, Virginia Venit, long before she became a household name as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family. After Happy Gilmore, Julie’s career took off with roles in Boston Legal and Lost, but it was Modern Family that really put her on the map, earning her two Emmy Awards. These days, Julie is staying busy with new projects, including voice acting and appearances in various shows.

Christopher McDonald

Source: The Mega Agency

Legendary actor Christopher McDonald stole every Happy Gilmore scene as the arrogant golfer Shooter McGavin. Since Happy Gilmore, Christopher has had a long career in both film and television. He’s appeared in movies like Requiem for a Dream and The Perfect Storm, as well as TV shows like Ballers and The Good Wife.

Ben Stiller

Source: Mega

Ben Stiller’s small but hilarious role as the sadistic nursing home orderly became a fan favorite. Ben went on to become one of the biggest names in comedy, directing and starring in hits like Zoolander, Meet the Parents, and Tropic Thunder. He’s also behind the camera on more serious projects, like the recent TV series Severance.

Carl Weathers

Source: Mega

As the wise golf coach Chubbs, Carl Weathers delivered some of the film’s best moments. Already a star thanks to his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, Carl died on Feb. 2, 2024, at 76 years old.

Allen Covert

Source: The Mega Agency

Happy’s loyal and homeless caddy, was played by Allen Covert, who is a longtime collaborator with Adam Sandler. Allen has appeared in a slate of Adam’s films, often in smaller roles. After Happy Gilmore, he starred in the cult-favorite comedy Grandma’s Boy, which he also co-wrote. These days, Covert continues to work behind the scenes, helping to produce Adam’s Netflix projects.

Kevin Nealon

