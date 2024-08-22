Home > Entertainment > Movies Loads of People Showed Up for the Extras Casting Call for 'Happy Gilmore 2' The line for the casting call "created a line longer than one of Happy’s mythical tee shots." By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 22 2024, 1:23 p.m. ET Source: Universal Pictures

The Adam Sandler-led film Happy Gilmore may have come out in the '90s, but it's continued to live on in popularity close to three decades after its release. The film follows wannabe hockey player Happy Gilmore who finds he has a knack for golf instead, and he uses these newfound skills to help raise money to save his grandmother's home.

Well, the 1996 sports comedy is officially getting a sequel — and fans turned out in droves to be part of the upcoming movie. The studio put out a casting call for possible extras for Happy Gilmore 2, and here's how that turned out.

Possible extras stood around the block for the casting call for 'Happy Gilmore 2.'

The casting call for Happy Gilmore 2 specifically sought "New Jersey locals" for the film, requesting they meet at the Hyatt Regency Morristown Plaza Ballroom. According to GolfDigest, the turnout was impressive, with locals lining up around the block for their chance to be an extra in the Netflix feature film.

According to the outlet, the casting call "caused massive gridlock in Morristown, N.J., and created a line longer than one of Happy’s mythical tee shots." "I know because I sat through the traffic in my car. And then stood through the line that slowly snaked its way from way (way) around the block, through an AMC movie theater, and finally into the Hyatt Regency," the writer recounted.

Happy Gilmore 2 Casting Call line. Wow.



Everyone wants to meet Shooter. I get it. pic.twitter.com/AjcXlJOgUC — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 21, 2024