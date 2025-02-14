At Least One Couple Makes It to the Altar in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS) Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' might end with a few weddings — or none at all. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 14 2025, 4:18 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 8. Only a few months after the Season 7 finale and reunion, the Love Is Blind pods are back in action! The first six episodes of Season 8 are now available to stream on Netflix, so if you're just dying to see how things are unfolding, grab your remote and start watching!

For the fans who, like us, have already binge-watched all the released episodes, you'll know that five couples have made it out of the pods engaged — but the big question is, which, if any, actually get married? Here's what we know so far!

Source: Netflix

Who gets married in Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind'?

As of now, it remains unclear which couples will make it down the aisle in Season 8 of Love Is Blind. The first six episodes focus on the contestants as they form emotional bonds and quickly fall in love. It culminates in five engagements, and the couples prepare to jet off to a tropical destination, where they'll test if their physical connection matches the deep emotional ties they developed in the pods.

However, based on the trailer and sneak peek footage, it seems that at least two couples do make it to the altar — one of which is Joey Leveille and Monica Danús. The preview for the upcoming episodes ends with the pair on their wedding day, gazing at each other with what looks like the anticipation of exchanging vows.

Source: Netflix

At this point, Joey and Monica are the only couple who seem like a real contender for marriage, based on what we’ve seen so far. They are the first couple of the season to get engaged, which tends to be a good sign on Love Is Blind — the first couple to lock things down often has the best shot at making it last after the show!

However, as we know all too well, Love Is Blind has a way of throwing major curveballs, so there's still a chance that Joey and Moncia's journey might take an unexpected turn, even on what is supposed to be the happiest day of their lives.

Source: Netflix

The next couple we're betting on to make it to their wedding day is Devin Buckley and Virginia Miller! From what we've seen so far, these two lovebirds are completely head over heels in love with each other, and based on the footage for the upcoming episodes, it looks like their connection only continues to grow stronger.

There's one particularly heartwarming moment where Devin lovingly tells Virginia, "You make love so easy," a sentiment that really speaks to the natural chemistry between them. Then, in another clip, Virginia can't help but gush about Devin, calling him her "new twin," showing just how deep their bond has become.