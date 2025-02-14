Are Any of the Couples From Season 8 of 'Love Is Blind' Still Together? (SPOILERS) Which couple(s) will make their blind connection last beyond the show? By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 14 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Episodes 1-6 of Love Is Blind Season 8. Once again, the pods are open for business! Season 8 of Love Is Blind centers on a record-breaking 32 singles from Minneapolis, all on a journey to discover if love is truly blind.

With the first six episodes now available to binge-watch, longtime viewers already know which couples walk out of the pods with a wedding in sight. As we wait for the rest of the season, one question lingers: Which, if any, of the Season 8 couples are still together? Here's what we know so far!

Joey and Monica — Still Together

Source: Netflix

The first couple to get engaged in Season 8 of Love Is Blind is Joey Leveille and Monica Danús. The two hit it off quickly and seem to genuinely love each other, but like any other couple, they face some challenges.

In a preview for upcoming episodes, Joey opens up about his OCD, but Monica essentially dismisses it. There's also a comment from a friend/family member of Monica's suggesting that Joey might be a "really good actor" and simply "knows what people want to hear." Despite these bumps, Monica and Joey make it to the altar — but do they say "I do?" Only time will tell!

Ben and Sara — Still Together

Source: Netflix

Next up are Ben Mezzenga and Sara Carton, who appear to make their relationship work despite their differences. Sara is passionate about speaking out on political, social, and human rights issues, while Ben tends to stay out of such discussions. Nevertheless, Ben has expressed a willingness to learn and educate himself, which seems to be enough for Sara to accept his proposal. Whether their love will stand the test of time is uncertain, but we have a feeling they won’t be exchanging vows.

Dave and Lauren — Still Together

Source: Netflix

After being involved in a tricky love triangle in the pods, Dave Bettenburg proposes to Lauren O'Brien, and she says yes! However, their relationship seems shaky from the start. In a preview for the next batch of episodes, Dave expresses how much he "hates" Lauren's "new hair," and Lauren is later seen crying to him, saying she feels "helpless."

As the preview ends, Dave is heard saying, "You guys were clearly seeing each other," with Lauren replying, "I'm not trying to hide anything. Like, I'm so honest with you." Then, a jaw-dropping comment is heard: "He said they literally had sex within 48 hours of going on this experiment." Wait, did Lauren hook up with someone else?! We're not sure, but it's definitely raising questions!

Daniel and Taylor — Still Together

Source: Netflix

At first, Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag seem like the perfect couple, but a last-minute twist threatens to shake up their relationship. Just 24 hours after getting engaged, Taylor reveals that a couple of months ago, she received a follow request on Instagram that she's pretty sure came from Daniel.

"I believe he knew exactly what I looked like the entire time we were talking through the wall," Taylor tells the cameras. Daniel soon arrives, and the pair discuss the alarming issue — but Episode 6 leaves us on a cliffhanger. Will they be able to move past this disturbing discovery, or will it ultimately tear Daniel and Taylor apart?

Devin and Virginia — Still Together

Source: Netflix

Last but not least, we have Devin Buckley and Virginia Miller! Despite initially connecting with Brittany, Devin ends up getting engaged to Virginia. The couple appears to be building a strong foundation, and in the preview for the next few episodes, it looks like their bond will only grow stronger. Devin tells Virginia she "makes love so easy," while Virginia later calls Devin her "new twin."

