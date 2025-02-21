Ben Admits to Being the Subject of a TikTok About a 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Contestant Ben says he met the woman on Tinder "four years ago." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 21 2025, 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

The real world has a way of catching up with Love Is Blind cast members, even if they think it won't happen. Because when Ben reveals to Sara during the second batch of Season 8 episodes that a woman made a viral TikTok about him, it throws a wrench in their otherwise peaceful plans for their wedding.

Prior to the premiere of Love Is Blind, a woman on TikTok made multiple videos where she mentioned her history with a man who she knew would be appearing on the Netflix show. She didn't mention Ben by name, but he is honest with Sara when he tells her that he knows the woman on TikTok referenced him in her digs at Netflix's choice of casting for Season 8.

Source: Netflix

The TikTok about Ben from 'Love Is Blind' is a big deal.

On Love Is Blind, Ben admits to Sara that he did meet the women in the TikTok previously. But, according to him at the time of filming, it was "four years ago." When Sara asks if he slept with the woman, he denies it, but then says he can't remember what happened between them. Whether that means he also "can't remember" if they slept together or he simply can't remember why they stopped talking is unclear.

"This wasn't a relationship," Ben explains. "It was someone I went on, I think maybe, one date with, and then met up at bars, going out for a few weekends. And then [I] didn't talk to [her] after that. And what I remember is that I just ghosted her. I can't tell you why I ghosted her, I can't remember why or anything like that." None of that sits well with Sara.

And, according to the woman on TikTok, there is much more to the story than what Ben explains. Her series of videos are still up. And, in one of them, she explains that "the dating pool here is very very small" in regards to the Minneapolis dating scene. She also cries at one point and says she is "exhausted and tired of society awarding s---ty men who treat women terribly and manipulate and lie all the time."

She also claims in her video that Ben lied about wanting to get married just to get exposure and be on television. Again, she doesn't mention Ben by name. However, she says in the comments that he blocked her after the video went up, which is what happens during the Love Is Blind episode too.