'Love Is Blind' Fans Called Out Season 8's Ben Mezzenga for His Behavior With Women Ben is accused of leaving his business card after hooking up with women. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 30 2025, 11:13 a.m. ET

Trust the internet to find out everything there is to know about the allegedly worse guys of Love Is Blind Season 8 even before the season begins. But that's exactly what some fans are claiming about Ben Mezzenga after digging up some reportedly hot piping tea well before the season even premiered on Netflix.

According to some women in Minneapolis, where Season 8 was filmed, Ben is guilty of leaving his business cards for ladies after hooking up with them. A user on TikTok shared the details, along with a picture of the alleged business card that Ben is accused of leaving behind for one night stands. Whether or not this is true, it has sparked more conversation on the internet from women who claim to know who Ben is in the city and who have had their own experiences with him.

'Love Is Blind's Ben from Season 8 has YouTube business cards for after hookups.

The rumor about Ben is that he left his YouTube business card for ladies after he hooked up with them. For now, it's just a rumor though, since Ben himself has not confirmed this. And if you go to the YouTube channel listed on the business card, there aren't any videos up. But that could be because Ben removed them after he was cast on Love Is Blind.

"Apparently, this man would leave his YouTube card for women after he slept with them," a TikTok creator shared in her video about Ben's business card. "Allegedly. And I know because somebody literally sent me the card that he left for somebody. Like, what? There's got to be a better way to promote your channel."

Ben from 'Love Is Blind' was accused of going on the show for the wrong reasons.

The same TikTok user added that all of the other evidence that alleged former partners of Ben have shared online point to Ben being "bad news" and that he didn't go on the show "for the right reasons." She also pointed out how the Season 8 trailer shows Ben at the center of some drama from a woman who dated him who made a video crying about him.

Clearly, he could be the season's villain, whether he intended to be or not. And the idea of Ben leaving his business cards for former hookups could be proven true if more proof comes out about it. One user commented on the TikTok video, "I can verify that this is in fact true. He left 3 once! One on my nightstand, one next to my keys, then in my fridge! You can't make this up!"