'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Contestant Benji Smith Breaks His Silence on Baby Rumors "Is there a baby? Maybe, maybe not. I guess we'll all just find out together."

OK, so we've still got some time until Season 8 of Love Is Blind drops on Netflix — but let's just say there's already some pipping hot tea about the cast. While all eyes were initially on Ben Mezzenga, who's been facing serious backlash for allegedly being a playboy and exhibiting abusive behavior, there's another contestant who's now finding himself under the microscope.

Now comes Benji Smith, who reportedly has some major news that’s sending shockwaves through the Love Is Blind fandom — he has a kid on the way! Yup, you read that right! This unexpected development has left viewers buzzing, so here's what you should know so far.

'Love Is Blind' Season 8 contestant Ben Smith reportedly has a kid on the way.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, a fan took to the Love Is Blind subreddit and shared a link to a January 17 article about a puppy accidentally ruining a couple's gender reveal party. What caught the OP's attention, though, was that the alleged soon-to-be-dad in the article is Benji Smith, one of the contestants from Season 8 of the hit reality show.

After digging into the article, we can confirm that, yes, this is the same Benji Smith from Love Is Blind. While there are probably a ton of 26-year-old Benjamin Smiths from Minneapolis, what truly gave it away was his TikTok account: @benjaminjbsmith. That’s the exact handle of the Benji Smith we'll see on the show!

As expected, the Love Is Blind Reddit community has some thoughts. Many speculate that Benji might be an "early out" this season and won't get much screen time, if any. After all, do we really think Netflix would be thrilled if one of the main stars of the latest season was posting spoilers like this before the show even aired? Yeah, probably not!

Benji Smith has finally weighed in on the baby rumors.

Since the rumors started swirling, Benji has finally broken his silence. On January 29, he posted a cryptic TikTok video, keeping things shrouded in mystery while feeding into the speculation.

In the video, Benji addressed the buzz surrounding the potential pregnancy with a playful, teasing tone: "There's this rumor going around about my future baby, and I thought I'd address it because, hey, everyone seems to be talking about it," he said. "But, am I really gonna give you the whole scoop right now? Is there a baby? Maybe, maybe not," he continued. "I guess we'll all just find out together. Until then, keep your guesses coming because you are so close."

As if to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, he added, "And look — I'm not confirming or denying anything... yet. But what I will say is, the truth? It's on its way. You just have to wait and see until I spill the tea! On a real note, the story's on its way, and you'll just have to see me on Season 8 of Love Is Blind."