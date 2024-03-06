Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Love Is Blind Controversy Surrounds Rumored 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Contestant on Social Media A rumored 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 cast member is facing backlash following allegations of abusive and manipulative behavior brought to light on TikTok By Allison DeGrushe Mar. 6 2024, Published 2:34 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Even though Season 6 just wrapped up, Love Is Blind viewers are already eagerly anticipating what lies ahead! If you recall, Netflix greenlit Season 7 of the beloved dating series back in December 2023. Now, while there's no confirmed release date yet, fans are feverishly scouring for any tidbits about the upcoming season.

Filming for Season 7 is currently underway, with sightings reported in Washington D.C., and Minneapolis. As of now, the popular streaming platform hasn't unveiled the cast. However, there's speculation swirling around one potential contestant who's facing backlash due to allegations of abusive and manipulative behavior surfacing on TikTok. Keep reading for all the known details.

A rumored cast member for Season 7 of 'Love Is Blind' is under fire on TikTok.

On March 4, 2024, former Love Island USA contestant and TikTok creator, Andy Voyen (@andyvoyen), shared some inside scoop on what he's heard about Season 7 of Love Is Blind. Although nothing is confirmed, Andy revealed that TikTok has been buzzing with videos about one of the rumored contestants — and it's not painting a pretty picture.

According to Andy, he received a text message regarding this contestant, which read, "There's a rumor that this guy named [blank] is filming for Love is Blind right now in Minneapolis. Apparently, he's dated a ton of women and has a reputation of being abusive, lying, cheating, tricking women into sleeping with him. All of the TikTok girls are rooting against him and posting about it."

"I personally don't know this guy, so I'm not in a place to talk about his character, but I've heard enough about it, so I just wanted to share that," Andy told his followers. He also noted the tight-knit nature of Minneapolis, where filming is reportedly taking place, suggesting that this dynamic could add an intriguing layer to the season's narrative.

Some fans speculate that Ben Mezzenga could be the rumored contestant.

Despite Andy refraining from disclosing the individual's name, his followers — using their sleuthing skills — allegedly identified the rumored Love Is Blind contestant as Ben Mezzenga.

"It's Ben Mezzenga," one user wrote. "One of his friends told me he's on the show." A second TikToker echoed this sentiment, commenting that a significant number of University of Minnesota athletes, including Ben Mezzenga, are well-known for their playboy reputations.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Ben graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2019 with a bachelor's degree in communication and media studies. Throughout his college career, he played for the Gopher baseball team.

Post-graduation, the rumored Love Is Blind contestant transitioned into the realm of real estate, establishing himself as a licensed realtor in Minneapolis. Described on Realtor.com as an "up-and-coming creative mind" with exceptional communication and negotiation skills, Ben clearly exudes ambition in his professional endeavors.

His profile reads, "Pushing the envelope of my own potential every day, I strive to make everything I come in contact with attract attention from everyone. I have developed my skills to provide a clear and simple process of buying and selling houses, and everything that comes with it, to my clients."