Here's What We Know About Those Lengthy 'Love Is Blind' Contracts and Ironclad NDAs 'Love Is Blind's Contracts each season allegedly have rules in place to ensure couples get to the altar. By Chrissy Bobic Feb. 26 2024, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

The Netflix reality dating show Love Is Blind might be about finding a partner first and foremost, but let's be honest - viewers still want to know about all of the behind-the-scenes details. This includes what the Love Is Blind contracts say and what the details are of the NDA that each cast member signs each season. Maybe we will never know every single detail for sure (NDAs exist for a reason), but there are some alleged details about those pesky contracts.

Each Season of Love Is Blind features men and women who are all willing to prove that love goes beyond knowing what someone looks like. Sure, there are some bad apples in there from time to time, and some participants sneak in questions about what people look like in the pods. But for the most part, people sign up for the show because they want to find real love that goes far deeper than appearances. Even if they have to sign contracts to do it.

Source: Netflix

What are the details of 'Love Is Blind's contract?

According to someone on TikTok, there is a line in the Love Is Blind contract that says couples have to make it all the way to the altar, regardless of whether or not they plan to say "I do," or they are fined $50,000. Honestly, that seems like a lot of money, and there have been couples in some of the six seasons of the Netflix show that split up before they made it to their wedding day.

But if that's true about the contract, it means some of these couples go through a lot just to uphold their end of the agreement. No one from the show has come forward to confirm that, so right now, it's speculation. Like any reality TV contract, it's obvious that the one for Love Is Blind prohibits cast members from revealing any details about the outcomes of their relationships on social media ahead of the season finale.

Them Netflix contracts for this season better prohibit contestants from ditching the reunion because chileeeee i’m gonna need to see Matthew, Kenneth, Brittany, Sarah Ann, Jessica, as well as the current couples on the hot seat!!! 🫢🍿#LoveIsBlindS6 #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/MA0pHnYxMt — macyyy💕 (@GlitterBeaux) February 21, 2024

And when Season 5 cast member Tran Dang took legal action against Netflix, court documents indicated that the contract said that participants could film or be involved in show-related activities for up to 60 hours a week during production.

Chances are, the Love Is Blind contracts are the same for every season. So if these are accurate to what one contract states for the cast members, it's safe to say that any future participants are expected to follow the same conditions for being part of the series.

Source: Netflix

Do the 'Love Is Blind' couples sign NDAs?