'The Ultimatum's Sandy Looks So Much Like Jessica From 'Love Is Blind' It's Hard To Ignore

If you watch enough reality TV, chances are, you'll come across some reality TV star doppelgangers at some point. And that's exactly what happened when viewers tuned in to Season 3 of The Ultimatum on Netflix. Some noticed right away how Sandy looks like Jessica from Season 6 of Love Is Blind. And once you see them side by side, it's hard to ignore.

Maybe producers meant to cast a lookalike to get viewers talking and comparing both of the shows. Or, it's just a wild coincidence. Either way, fans of the reality dating shows are talking about how much Sandy and Jessica look alike. And even if some of the commentary is snarky at best, the resemblance is very real.

'The Ultimatum's Sandy looks like Jessica from 'Love Is Blind.'

Sandy from The Ultimatum is on the show because her longtime boyfriend, who is a bit older than her, is ready to settle down while she isn't. Jessica went on Love Is Blind as a single mom ready to find a spouse to bring into her family. The women have nothing to do with each other, and they don't even live in the same state. But they look a lot alike.

One user on Reddit posted a side by side image of Sandy and Jessica and wrote, "Are these two long lost twins?" They added, "I legit thought this was Jess from Perfect Match [and Love Is Blind] until they said this was Sandy."

Another user commented on the thread, "Omg yes I was thinking this!!! Certain shots they look IDENTICAL." Others agreed that the two women look so much alike that they confused Sandy for Jessica at first when they started watching The Ultimatum.

But others commented to say that the women look alike because of "Instagram face," and getting similar fillers and other work done. But the ladies have not explicitly come out to share any details about fillers or Botox they have or have not had done. And right now, as far as we're concerned, Sandy and Jessica look nearly identical.

Sandy looks like Jessica's (from Love Is Blind) evil twin #TheUltimatum — B 👩‍💻 (@itsberyl) December 4, 2024

'The Ultimatum' and 'Love Is Blind' are two very different Netflix shows.

The biggest difference between Jessica and Sandy, aside from the fact that they are very much different people entirely, is the fact that they went on different shows. The Ultimatum takes couples who are at difficult points in their relationships and gives them trial marriages with new people to decide if they want to be with their original partners long-term. Love Is Blind casts single people who want to meet their future spouse, sight unseen, and who are ready to get married now.