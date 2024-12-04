Sandy and J.R.'s Physical Chemistry in Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' Is Hard To Ignore

Even if hooking up on The Ultimatum isn't a no-no for every couple that signs up for the show, there's no denying that doing so crosses a line. Still, Sandy and J.R.'s chemistry in Season 3 is hard to deny, and it has made viewers wonder if Sandy and J.R. hook up at some point during their trial marriage. They only have eyes for each other leading up to the three week period of the trial marriages, and their decision to choose each other is a no-brainer.

However, the idea of actually sleeping together and taking that giant leap in their faux marriage is a pretty heavy one. For Sandy's boyfriend Nick, that could mean the end of their relationship. And for J.R. and his longtime girlfriend Zaina, that could be the nail in the coffin that their relationship was waiting for. There's a lot on the line any way you look at it.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

Do J.R. and Sandy hook up on 'The Ultimatum'?

During the first several episodes of the third season of The Ultimatum, Sandy and J.R.'s chemistry is palpable. They are unafraid to be affectionate with each other, and J.R. quickly behind to call Sandy his "wifey." They even share a few steamy kisses. And after one evening in the pool, they retire to their apartment, and to their bedroom, with the door closed firmly behind them. Those instances alone have made viewers suspect that there's more than just kissing that happens between these two.

But when both Sandy and J.R. are asked about how far they've taken their fake marriage, they both claim to have not crossed that line. In fact, apparently, only kissing has gone down between them. Yes, they could be fibbing a bit. Or, there could be a big lie between them involving getting a lot more intimate than sharing a poolside kiss or two.

For now, though, it looks like Sandy and J.R.'s relationship during their trial marriage is mostly innocent. Now, as far as their emotional connection goes, though, that one might be more obvious. And in some ways, if J.R. and Sandy have more of an emotional connection, that could be even more detrimental to their original respective relationships.

Nick is suspicious of Sandy and J.R.'s intimacy.

Nick has the unfortunate responsibility of remaining in the three-week trial marriage period without a trial wife. Vanessa leaves early to be with her real life partner, and that leaves Nick alone in his apartment to stew over what Sandy and J.R. might (or might not) be doing alone in their apartment.

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix