Here's Who Gets Engaged (and Who Leaves Early) in Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Regardless of how invested you are in the Season 2 couples from The Ultimatum on Netflix, one thing is for sure — you want to know who gets engaged. Because that's the whole point of the show, right? For a handful of couples at a crossroads to decide, at the end of two trial marriages, if they want to get engaged to the person they arrived with.

This season starts off with five couples who have each been together for as little as two years or as many as seven years. Yet they all have one thing in common, which is one partner's inability to fully commit to their future. And we have all the details about how each Season 2 Ultimatum couple ends their respective journey.

Who gets engaged in 'The Ultimatum' Season 2?

At the start of the season we have: James and Ryann, Lisa and Brian, Kat and Alex, Antonio and Roxanne, and Trey and Riah. It doesn't take long for the pressure of the experiment to hit, however, and there is plenty of drama as the couples get to know each other and connections form. While the finale doesn't drop on Netflix until Aug. 30, we have some clues about how things turn out for everyone. Though not much can be confirmed just yet.

In September 2022, James shared an Instagram post with Ryann and called her his "Super Woman." So even if they aren't engaged, there's a good chance they're together now. Kat and Alex also featured each other on their respective Instagrams in 2022, but as of right now, they aren't giving much away. They do still follow each other, though, so there could be an engagement for them this season.

Roxanne and Antonio are equally as guarded about their relationship on social media. However, since they find their way back to each other with ease after their trial marriages, even though it's hard to see them engaged, there's a good chance they make it as a couple.

Trey completely scrubbed his Instagram of any clues about his relationship status with Riah. Does that mean they don't get engaged? Not necessarily. But it isn't looking great for them as far as wedding bells are concerned.

One 'Ultimatum' couple leaves Season 2 early.