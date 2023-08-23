The Season 2 Cast of 'The Ultimatum' Is Revealing Hints on Instagram!

Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back for Season 2, and the cast is causing a stir on Instagram. The dating show, which first premiered in 2022, has an interesting twist. Five couples, who were in a committed relationships upon entering the house, are all planning to tie the knot. However, one person from each pairing is unsure about their future and is open to exploring other options. Couples will then be tasked with choosing a new partner from another pairing, to live alone with.

Expectantly, the drama on the show is plentiful. The couples partake in a three-week-long “trial marriage,” to experience life with someone other than their romantic partner. When the experiment is over, contestants return to their original lovers but with a new outlook on life. At the end of their time on the reality show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the couples are faced with an ultimatum: get engaged or separate.

Season 2 of The Ultimatum premieres on Aug. 23, 2023, with the final two episodes airing on Aug. 30. But some fans may be wanting a deeper look into the lives of the couples on the reality show. For that, we look to their Instagram accounts, which may have hints about the new season of The Ultimatum.

Source: Netflix

Ryann McCraken and James Morris

Ryann McCraken and James Morris’s relationship seems peachy on the outside, but James isn't sure about marrying his girlfriend. James, a graduate student and research assistant, was given the ultimatum after seven years with Ryann. Judging from their Instagram accounts, the two may still be together. Both still have photos together online, but they don’t appear to be engaged yet. Instagram: @ryanntaylorrrrr Instagram: @jamesmorris_g98

Source: Netflix

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye

Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye have been together for two years, but their future is still uncertain. Lisa works in healthcare, while Brian serves as a financial analyst. Lisa gives Brian an ultimatum because she feels like he isn't willing to fully commit to their union. Its unclear whether the two remained a pair after filming the show, but Lisa and Brian don't have any photos together on their Instagram accounts. Instagram: @lisahorne_ Instagram: @brianxokoye

Source: Netflix

Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson and Jeriah 'Riah' Nyree

Treyvon 'Trey' Brunson is over playing games with Jeriah 'Riah' Nyree, and has issued an ultimatum to his girlfriend. The pair have been together for two years and Riah recently moved into Trey’s home. Trey is ready to take the next step in his relationship, despite the pair’s romantic quarrels. However, Riah isn't sure about marriage and prefers to take things slow. It isn't clear if the two are still together. Their Instagram accounts don't show any couple photos. Instagram: @treyb16 Instagram: @jeriahnyree

Source: Netflix

Kathryn “Kat” Shelton and Alex Chapman

Kathryn “Kat” Shelton and Alex Chapman’s relationship may seem like a millennial fairytale, as the two met on a dating app, but only one of them is ready to jump the broom. Kat gave Alex “the ultimatum” after dating for two years. The pair travel around the country for Alex’s job as a travel nurse, and they share a love of outdoor activities. Despite their apparent connection, Alex is hesitant about committing to the relationship. Instagram: @kathrynshelton Instagram: @ajchapman20

Source: Netflix

Antonio Mattei and Roxanne Kaiser