Is 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Getting a Second Season? Fans Definitely Want More

After its premiere in May 2023, The Ultimatum: Queer Love proved to exceed expectations among viewers. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On spin-off followed five LGBTQ+ couples on the brink of breaking up, and the only way to stay together was to get engaged by the end of the series. Or, they could opt to leave with a new partner.

With a high-stakes premise, the drama-fueled show captivated straight and queer audiences alike. So, naturally, fans are already wondering about the probability of a second season. If fans have anything to say about it, a second season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love will be here before you know it.

Is ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ renewed for Season 2?

Unfortunately, Netflix has not released any information about whether The Ultimatum: Queer Love has received the green light for Season 2. However, that doesn’t mean that another installment isn’t a possibility. The inaugural season concluded with Episodes 9 and 10 on June 8, 2023, and at the time, the buzz was nowhere near dying down. And after the enlightening reunion and subsequent post-show updates posted by Netflix, viewers are incredibly invested in what each cast member is up to following the series.

While the show's success rate was low on the relationship front — only one of the original couples remains together in 2023 — Queer Love offered much-needed representation for queer women and non-binary folk in the reality television realm. Although the series was far from perfect, Netflix now has the opportunity to continue providing a platform for LGBTQ+ individuals to share their love stories.

The streaming service has the power to offer more queer-centric storylines to its overly-saturated straight reality series repertoire, meaning it would be in Netflix’s best interest to renew Queer Love for Season 2 and improve on its shortcomings.

When will ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ Season 2 premiere?

Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love have undoubtedly noticed that filming occurred quite some time before its premiere. When ex-partners Vanessa Papas and Xander Boger spoke with Bustle ahead of the premiere, they revealed that the LGBTQ+ marriage experiment took place between September and November 2021.

Additionally, the taping of the reunion happened more than a year later, in January 2023. With Netflix keeping Queer Love in its back pocket for years, viewers wonder what took the streaming service so long to introduce the queer reality series to the masses.

the ultimatum queer love was truly the most entertaining dating show of the year and we need queer seasons of all the other shows now. the straights have had their time. #theultimatum pic.twitter.com/HXr735NanM — the bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) June 7, 2023

If Netflix renews Queer Love for Season 2, a second installment could follow a similar timeline, meaning fans wouldn’t expect a new season until 2025. However, based on the show’s popularity, it would behoove the streaming service to work in a timely fashion.