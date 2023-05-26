Sam and Aussie’s Marriage Timelines Couldn’t Differ More in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’

Five new couples are here and queer. The first four episodes of The Ultimatum: Queer Love are now streaming on Netflix, and the LGBTQ+ cast of women and non-binary reality stars are already bringing the drama. With the trial marriages in full swing, the stakes are at an all-time high for the cast’s original relationships.

And naturally, fans wonder which couples have managed to stay together after filming wrapped. Case in point? Sam and Aussie. With fundamental differences surrounding their respective marriage timelines, did they see it through and say, “I do?” We did some digging.

Sam and Aussie from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ are on two different pages.

“When we first touched hands, it was like something you see in the movies,” Sam recalled of meeting her partner Aussie. “It was almost like the universe brought us together.” Aussie also admitted to feeling an immediate spark upon meeting Sam. “Time stood still,” Aussie added. “Yeah, it was just magical. Like, butterflies and rainbows and unicorns.”

However, the duo is at a crossroads, with Sam ready for marriage and Aussie wanting to live together for five years before making that commitment. “Five years sounds like a long time,” Sam pointed out. “I’ve been waiting for like 10 already!”

Fortunately for Sam, Aussie doesn’t have any doubts about her being the one. However, the reality star admitted to having a longer “processing time” than Sam. And that’s where the trial marriage comes in. If all goes according to plan, the reality romance experiment will “accelerate” Sam and Aussie’s relationship and end in a one-way ticket to marriage.

Sam and Aussie don’t form deep connections with their trial spouses in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’

Some trial marriages weathered better than others, and neither Sam nor Aussie bonded well with their new partners in the experiment. When Sam and her trial spouse Tiff moved in together, they immediately butted heads over Tiff’s dog. With Sam refusing to let her partner’s dog sleep in bed with them, Tiff opted to sleep on the couch with her pet, prompting an explosive argument between the duo the next morning.

As for Aussie and Mildred, the newly formed couple initially connected, but their flame fizzled out upon Mildred meeting Aussie’s close friend. “Ever since I met Aussie's friend, Mo, I notice a different person in Aussie,” Mildred explained. So, what does that mean for Sam and Aussie’s relationship?

Are Sam and Aussie from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ still together?

With Sam and Aussie unable to connect with their partners on a deeper level, viewers wonder if they chose each other at the end of the queer reality romance series. However, with Aussie’s timeline significantly differing from Sam’s, the couple’s obstacles seem insurmountable.

While social media often offers clues into the current relationship statuses of each original couple in The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Sam’s lack of Instagram presence makes it difficult to determine whether she and her partner are still together in 2023.