Mildred and Tiff's Relationship Is the Epitome of Turbulent in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Mildred and Tiff admitted to regularly breaking up during their approximately two-year relationship. Did they withstand 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love?? By Haylee Thorson May 26 2023, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Messy, messy, messy! The first four episodes of Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On spinoff, The Ultimatum: Queer Love, are about as chaotic as they come. With a groundbreaking cast of queer women and non-binary individuals, the premise is simple: get engaged or part ways after completing the marriage trial experiment.

While each couple in the series has their own issues to overcome, Mildred and Tiff’s issues may be too much to handle. The duo admitted to regularly breaking up during their approximately two-year relationship. Did their bond withstand the reality series? Keep reading for all the details.

Source: Netflix

How did Mildred and Tiff meet before ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

Unlike some other couples on The Ultimatum: Queer Love that have been consistently dating for years, Mildred and Tiff’s connection was incredibly on and off. The duo had met nearly two years before entering the marriage experiment, but their time together was turbulent, to say the least.

Funnily enough, Tiff met Mildred by searching #LesbianLatina on Instagram when she was “lonely” and “single” and coming across her account. After DMing her, the couple entered a spotty relationship characterized by breakups, constant uncertainty, and poor communication. And now Mildred is the one issuing her partner an ultimatum.

Are Mildred and Tiff from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ still together? The couple has a rocky past.

Source: Netflix

If Tiff refuses to get engaged by the end of the series, Mildred states that she will walk away and find someone else ready to commit. “We make each other really happy in the moment, but it’s hard to see clarity when it comes to a future with you,” Mildred explained to Tiff.

However, Tiff wondered if her partner was more in love with the idea of marriage than she was with her. “I guess it just doesn’t seem that real,” Tiff countered. “Because so many times when we break up — or the majority of the times [when] you break up with me — I feel like you throw me away. And then two days later — sometimes two hours later — you want to get back [together].”

Tiff tells the cameras that she isn’t ready to commit to marriage with Mildred because they can’t communicate properly. However, Tiff’s horrible trial marriage with Sam has fans wondering if she ultimately gets back together with her original partner.

After Tiff and Sam engage in a full-blown screaming match over Tiff choosing to sleep with her dog on the couch rather than in bed with the latter, it appears Mildred might have been better suited for the reality star. Not only that, but Mildred’s relationship with her trial spouse Aussie didn’t evolve into a deeper connection.