Vanessa Poses a Problem for Lexi's Relationship in 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

By Haylee Thorson May 25 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Netflix’s spin-off of the messy The Ultimatum series is already delivering the drama on all fronts. With an LGBTQ+ cast of five couples consisting of women and non-binary folks, The Ultimatum: Queer Love explores the tense dynamic of being on two completely different pages in a relationship.

And for partners Lexi Goldberg and Rae Cheung-Sutton, viewer-dubbed villain Vanessa Papa throws a wrench in their already rocky romance. Are Lexi and Rae still together today or did the show mark the end of their relationship? We did some digging.

Source: Netflix

How did Lexi and Rae from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ meet?

Lexi and Rae’s love story began as many modern relationships do: via dating app. The Ultimatum: Queer Love stars met over three years ago (at the time of filming) on Bumble and began their in-person romance in West Hollywood, but now Lexi is ready to take her relationship with Rae to the next level.

The USC alum revealed she is “130 percent” ready to marry her partner, and she says on the show, “I love Rae more than I think I ever will love another person… I really want to marry this girl.” However, Rae is still uncertain. And that’s where the experiment comes into play. After Lexi issued an ultimatum to her partner, the couple’s bond was quickly shaken when Rae and self-proclaimed influencer Vanessa became the second pairing for the reality series’ trial marriage.

Are Lexi and Rae from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ still together?

Source: Netflix

The test of each couple’s strength began in the fourth episode of The Ultimatum: Queer Love when the trial marriages began. And Rae pairing up with Vanessa left Lexi feeling incredibly uneasy. With Lexi thinking Vanessa went on the show for the wrong reasons, you can imagine her shock when she discovered her partner became intimate with her.

“I look back on that, and I just don’t think that was an okay situation,” Vanessa told StyleCaster of Lexi’s reaction to finding out she and Rae had slept together. “But I think she was pissed, you know? And this is the girl she loves, the girl she wants to marry, and here’s a girl she doesn’t like, and I had this experience with her.”

While Rae’s perceived betrayal of her partner Lexi occurred quite some time ago, it appears Lexi has been unable to let it go. “She won’t even look me in the eyes!” Vanessa revealed. Not only that, but her connection with Rae ended as well. “Once Rae moved back in with her, Rae doesn’t talk to me anymore,” the reality star continued. “So it’s pretty sad. I love Rae, so that was a sad thing for me.”