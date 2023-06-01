Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Star Aussie's Pronouns Differ From the Rest of the Cast While most of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' cast members use she/her, they/them, or a mixture of both pronouns, that is not the case for Aussie Chau. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 1 2023, Published 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

The inaugural season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love , a spinoff of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, features cast members that use she/her/hers, they/them/theirs, or a mixture of those pronouns. As a result, most of the couples are same sex, with a couple of exceptions. And Aussie Chau's pronouns are a topic of conversation among fans.

The ultimatum receiver’s pronouns are unique to Aussie, and fans are curious about how the reality star chooses to self-identify. So, we did some digging. Here’s everything you need to know about Aussie’s pronouns, upbringing, views on gender, and more.

Source: Netflix

What are Aussie’s pronouns on ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

Aussie, who was given the ultimatum by girlfriend Sam, prefers to forgo all more commonly used pronouns and simply goes by Aussie. However, although Aussie chooses not to use pronouns, that doesn’t mean The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast member doesn’t feel the pressure of gender roles in queer relationships.

When Aussie and Sam rekindle their romance in Episode 7, Sam refers to her partner as a “househusband” when discussing tasks such as cooking and cleaning. As a result, Aussie gets candid about how the experiment changed Aussie’s opinions on traditional gendered stereotypes.

“To feel masculine — which I do on the inside — I have to be the breadwinner,” Aussie explains to Sam. “That’s how I saw my mom and dad.” The Netflix star then opens up about playing house with a younger brother and saying, “I’m the husband. You’re the wife. Make food for me. I’ll be back. I’m going to go to work.”

If you’re watching The Ultimatum: Queer Love 💕



Yoly-she/her

Mal-she/her/they

Lexi-she/her

Raelyn-she/her

Xander-she/her/they

Vanessa-she/her

Sam-she/her

Aussie-Aussie

Mildred-she/her

Tiff-they/them — Heathen 💕🌈 (@lovealways_tayy) May 30, 2023

Aussie continues, “I was conditioned with that traditional view.” However, after partnering with Mildred and consistently butting heads about household tasks, Aussie reveals that it’s no longer black and white. The reality TV newbie admits to believing modern relationships needn’t be so traditionally gendered — especially in one like Aussie and Sam’s.

Aussie opens up about family ties in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love.’

Source: Netflix

When Sam and Aussie prepare to meet Aussie’s brother, Ron, in Episode 7 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, Aussie offers insight into the familial relationship. “He helped me out a lot,” Aussie told Sam before his arrival. “He [was] the first person in my family to try and call me by my name that I go by now instead of my dead name.” Sam’s partner continues to explain that even Aussie’s closest friends back home in Australia still use Aussie’s dead name.

When Ron arrives, the duo bonds over their upbringing and how their parents shaped them into the people they are today. “They’re first-generation immigrants,” Aussie explains to Sam. “Traditional Chinese. Catholic,” Aussie’s brother adds. Ron also reveals that his parents don’t know about Aussie’s sexual orientation. Naturally, this raises concerns for Sam.