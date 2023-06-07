Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Features Multiple Proposals in the Season Finale (SPOILERS) It seemed like almost none of the original 'Ultimatum: Queer Love' couples would get engaged, but the finale proves some viewers wrong. By Haylee Thorson Jun. 7 2023, Updated 12:25 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale. The moment we’ve all been waiting for has arrived: The Ultimatum: Queer Love finale. After a tumultuous season characterized by fights, falling outs, first kisses, and more, the five couples on the brink of breaking up finally decided whether to stay together or go their separate ways.

And while it seemed like almost none of the couples would become engaged by the end of Episode 8, the finale of the Netflix reality series proved those skeptics wrong. Without further delay, here’s who got engaged in The Ultimatum: Queer Love.

Who gets engaged in ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

It’s no secret each set of couples in The Ultimatum spin-off had their issues. With Yoly torn between her partner of three years, Mal, and her trial wife of three weeks, Xander, viewers knew her situation would end in heartbreak for at least one person. However, the verdict couldn’t have been more surprising. After revealing that she was still in love with Xander before Mal’s proposal in the eighth episode, Yoly ultimately said yes to her original partner.

But where did that leave Xander and her girlfriend, Vanessa? After the duo’s toxic relationship played out on-screen, fans will be happy knowing that Xander parted ways with her high school sweetheart during the finale. Despite Vanessa being the ultimatum receiver, Xander finally realized that they were on separate pages and that marriage was not the answer for either.

Surprisingly, Xander and Vanessa were the only original couple who did not get engaged by the show’s conclusion. In the finale, Aussie proposed to Sam, a relatively shocking occurrence considering Aussie’s avoidant communication style. However, Sam was overjoyed when her partner presented her with a real engagement ring after jokingly offering her a heart-shaped crystal.

Before the finale, Mildred and Tiff significantly progressed their relationship — with a few exceptions — so Tiff’s heartfelt proposal wasn’t entirely unexpected. The pair ended happily engaged at the time of filming (we can’t emphasize “at the time of filming” enough, though). That leaves our final couple: Lexi and Rae. In a shocking turn of events, both women propose to one another after a rocky start in the reality series and end the finale engaged.

Is anyone from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ married now?

Despite four of the five original couples leaving The Ultimatum: Queer Love engaged, none of the cast members made it down the aisle by the 2023 reunion. Additionally, only one previously engaged couple is still together today: Aussie and Sam.