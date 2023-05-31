Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Fans Claim Mal Is Too Old for Lexi — How Many Years Apart Are They? 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' stars Mal Wright and Lexi Goldberg have one major difference between them — their age. Here's how old they both are. By Kelly Corbett May 31 2023, Published 3:17 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / igobymal; Instagram / @lexicgoldberg

Nothing is as frustrating for two people in a relationship as when one is ready to walk down the aisle and the other person has no idea what they want. That’s where Netflix’s reality series The Ultimatum comes in. In the series, couples decide whether to take the next step in their relationships or if they should end things instead. In order to make that decision, they are each entered into an eight-week experiment where they will select a new person from the other couples to spend time with.

In May 2023, the streamer released a spinoff of the series dubbed The Ultimatum: Queer Love. In this installment, the rules remain the same, but now relationships made up exclusively of women and nonbinary people are put to the test. One pair that has since formed is Mal Wright and Lexi Goldberg. While they do seem to have some chemistry together, not all fans appear to be rooting for them. Why not? Well, if you haven't already noticed, there's a bit of an age difference between them.

Source: Netflix Mal and Lexi are seen sleeping together on the couch during Episode 5 of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'

What is the age difference between Mal and Lexi on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love'?

There is a 12-year age gap between Mal Wright and Lexi Goldberg. Mal was 36 years old while Lexi was 24 years old when the series was filmed. Many fans took to Twitter to discuss this age gap, with the majority of folks believing that they were cute together but that they wouldn't last with that dozen-year difference.

I’ve yet to see anyone mention the significant age difference between Mal and Lexi. Idc how mature Lexi is, what does a 36 year old have in common with a 24 year old?!?! #TheUltimatumQueerLove — Black Like That (@Dear_Virgo) May 29, 2023

the age gape between lexi and mal is ICK but i do love them together — Demi Lawrence (@DemiNLawrence) May 28, 2023

i can't even like Mal and Lexi now knowing the age gap. and like just the way Lexi talks about certain things is so blatantly obvious she's still young. i think there's a huge difference in a 24 ready for marriage vs a 36 yo ready for marriage — Gojo's baby mama (@aprettyPR) May 31, 2023

While we don't know the entire trajectory of Lexi and Mal's past relationships, we do know that they both entered the show with partners much close to their age. That said, they are likely feeling the age difference, too. Lexi entered The Ultimatum: Queer Love with her partner, Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, who was only three years older than her. They had been dating for three years, but when Lexi spoke of marriage, Rae wasn't sure.