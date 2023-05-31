Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Lexi Calls Mal Her "Soulmate" on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' — So Are They Just Friends? Mal and Lexi discussed hard-hitting topics such as parenting, marriage, race, and more from the get-go on 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love.' Are they friends now? By Haylee Thorson May 31 2023, Updated 1:04 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Ultimatum: Queer Love. Fans of The Ultimatum: Queer Love undoubtedly noticed the chemistry between Mal and Lexi from the start of their three-week trial marriage Before they chose one another for the experiment, the duo already discussed race, parenting, and other important subjects that most couples eventually face together.

Then Lexi called Mal one of her “soulmates,” so it’s no wonder viewers are curious about where the reality stars stand with one another in 2023. Even if they don't see each other as romantic partners, their friendship may be the best thing to come out of the experience for them both.

Are Mal and Lexi from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ friends now?

During the third episode of The Ultimatum spinoff series, fans learned just how deeply Mal and Lexi cared for each other. “I’ve known that it was going to be you. I was always going to choose you,” Mal told Lexi in front of her ex-partner Yoly when she explained why she wanted to choose Lexi as her trial partner during the experiment. “We talked about raising biracial kids… and the way I feel like you’d have your wife’s back. I could talk about you forever. You would make an amazing wife.”

And Mal wasn’t the only one who didn’t hold back about their deep bond during the choice. “I feel like I know you better than I know 99 percent of the people in the world,” Lexi replied after Mal bared her heart and soul to her. “We have tough conversations. We’re already talking about our babies. We’re figuring out what life looks like for you and [me],” she continued. “That’s not something I’ve ever had with someone else.”

With their partners in the room with them during these revelatory statements, viewers already believed that Lexi and Mal had a real shot of ending up with one another by the end of the show. And their three-week trial marriage only strengthened their connection.

However, Lexi and Mal’s relationship never escalated into sexual territory, meaning it’s more than likely that they never became more than friends. But even if they didn’t choose each other when all was said and done, Lexi told her parents that Mal would always be an integral part of her life. Not only that, but Mal even said that she could see Lexi’s father — who is a jeweler — designing an engagement ring for her original partner, Yoly.

Who do Mal and Lexi from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ end up with?

While it’s difficult to tell how The Ultimatum: Queer Love unfolds ahead of the finale, several social media signs offer insight. After Lexi’s original partner Rae betrays her by becoming intimate with the viewer-dubbed villain Vanessa, their relationship seemed like it would be tough to salvage.

However, upon further examination of Lexi and Rae’s Instagram accounts, both women appear to don similar gold bands on their ring fingers, hinting at a possible engagement. As for Yoly and Mal, Yoly’s palpable chemistry with Vanessa’s original partner, Xander, might hint at trouble in paradise for her and Mal.

By Episode 4, Yoly and Xander had already slept together and appeared to be head over heels for one another. And in Episode 7, they still had a strong connection. So much so that they considered ending the experiment right then and being together.