Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Lexi Shared Details About New Partner Following 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' Reunion Fans of 'The Ultimatum: Queer Love' were shocked when the reunion ended with an unexpected update about Lexi and Rae's engagement. Who is Lexi dating now? By Haylee Thorson Jun. 8 2023, Published 11:29 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Yet another couple from The Ultimatum: Queer Love has gone their separate ways. From Mildred and Tiff to Yoly and Mal, the reunion offered insight into how several engagements hit the rocks after the show ended.

Article continues below advertisement

During the post-show update — the event occurred one year after filming wrapped — Lexi and Rae opened up about still being happily engaged to each other. However, viewers were shocked when the episode ended with an unexpected update about their relationship. Shortly after the special, the reality stars called off their wedding and went their separate ways. Not only that, but Lexi is dating someone new. So who is her partner now? Here’s what you need to know.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Lexi from ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’ dating now?

While most of The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast members remain single in 2023, Lexi has already moved on with someone new. When speaking with Netflix Tudum, the reality star admitted that she is dating an individual who “gives [her] all of the love and happiness [she] felt with Mal.”

“That’s truly what I always wanted when I knew my relationship with Rae was ending,” Lexi elaborated. “Somebody that made me feel the way I felt when I was with Mal, and we were walking around San Diego calling each other our wives.”

Article continues below advertisement

And in a recent TikTok live, Lexi offered further clarity about who her new special someone is. “This person loves me so fairly and so truly,” Lexi gushed. “Her name is Zanc. She is a talented as hell photographer [who has] shot every major artist, every celebrity.” The USC alum revealed that her partner, Zanc, has worked with talent such as Bella Thorne in the past and that Lexi is now “just so overwhelmingly happy.”

Article continues below advertisement

There is a photographer by the name of Kristin Zancanelli who tagged Lexi in at least one post on Instagram. If that's Lexi's new partner, then Zanc really is the real deal, with tons of glamorous shots of models and a verified Instagram account as a photographer.

What happened between Lexi and Rae after ‘The Ultimatum: Queer Love’?

Because The Ultimatum: Queer Love reunion took place quite some time ago, Netflix interviewed the cast members in June 2023 so they could “clear the air” about what went down during the reality series and subsequent reunion. One of the most pressing questions was what happened between Lexi and Rae. As the only couple still together at the time of the reunion, apart from Aussie and Sam, the news of their breakup took everyone by surprise. So, what happened?

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

“Post-reunion, Lexi’s lifestyle really changed,” Rae revealed to Netflix. “Our paths were, kind of, going in different directions. We both had a conversation where we just sat down and said, ‘I don’t think this is for us anymore.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Rae’s ex-partner then shed further light on why the duo ended their engagement after being together for several years. Lexi explained that despite their relationship having a lot of “highs” during the year they were engaged, they were still working through countless “lows” that followed them after the show.