Home > Television > Reality TV > The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On A Season 2 Couple in 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Experiences a Surprise Pregnancy Lisa and Brian face some major hurdles early on in Season 2 of 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.' So, are they still together now? By Chrissy Bobic Aug. 23 2023, Published 3:01 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of the Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. There's nothing easy about The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On for any of the Season 2 couples. And one couple, Lisa and Brian, have a lot on the line as they struggle to get used to the experiment early on.

Article continues below advertisement

It's revealed in the Season 2 trailer that someone takes a pregnancy test on The Ultimatum. And in Episode 2, we see that Lisa is that person. She and Brian have to go from being unsure of their relationship to planning their family in a blink of an eye. So are they still together now? We did some digging.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Are Lisa and Brian still together after 'The Ultimatum'?

It's not totally clear when Season 2 of The Ultimatum Season 2 filmed or when filming wrapped. However, there is a strong possibility that Brian and Lisa are together now, after they left the show early on. In a July 2023 Instagram post, when Brian announced his part in the show, someone commented, "WTF! We know you getting married. Get outta here!!!!"

A quick search on that person's account shows that Brian follows her, which could mean she knows something that fans of the show may not. And it's a pretty big deal, considering Lisa and Brian went into The Ultimatum unsure of what their future held for them. In the Season 2 premiere, they gear up for the experiment after Lisa issues Brian the ultimatum of getting engaged or splitting up by the end of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

By Episode 2, things take a turn when Lisa all but slaps Brian in the face out of jealousy and considers quitting. As viewers see, Brian and Lisa do end up quitting The Ultimatum, though it's because of their surprise pregnancy rather than trepidation about the experiment that involves having trial marriages with other people.

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa takes a pregnancy test early on in 'The Ultimatum' Season 2.

Host Nick Lachey reveals in the trailer for Season 2 of The Ultimatum that someone took a pregnancy test. We find out in Episode 2 that, according to him, "Lisa and Brian have decided to remove themselves from the experiment." And when we see the couple reunite in Episode 3 after some time apart to get to know other people, Lisa tells Brian the news.

Source: Netflix