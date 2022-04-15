When Is 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Premiere Date?By Katherine Stinson
Apr. 14 2022, Published 10:25 p.m. ET
It was love at first sight for fans of the new hit Netflix series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. The drama that ensued from already established couples living in a trial marriage with brand new partners was too juicy to miss.
Why would a boyfriend or girlfriend agree to watch their significant other potentially fall for a complete stranger?
The concept is simple. One partner is ready to marriage. The other isn't. The partner hearing wedding bells issues an ultimatum. If there's no proposal after The Ultimatum experiment, then they've agreed to move on.
The point of living with another person is to see if the couples really can't imagine life without each other, or if they're intrigued by the idea of someone better. Does absence truly make the heart grow fonder?
When Does 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 premiere?
So first off, Netflix made the wise decision to renew The Ultimatum for a second season before Season 1 even dropped (excellent call!) However, has an official premiere date been announced for Season 2? Has Season 2 even filmed yet? Here's what we know.
Season 2 of The Ultimatum will feature a cast of all queer, mostly female relationships. This casting announcement was made via a hilarious music video parody featuring stars from two of Netflix's other hit reality dating series, Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle.
Sadly, Netflix is holding back so far on the official premiere date for The Ultimatum Season 2. However, given that Season 1 just dropped on the streamer, we can see why they're keeping key details about Season 2 (like the premiere date!) under wraps for now.
So, did Season 1 actually work for the couples?
The Ultimatum was meant to be an experience that would strengthen existing relationships... or end them. Interestingly enough, the concept worked for some of the contestants in ways they may not have imagined when they joined the show.
For example, April issued her ultimatum to her boyfriend, Jake. She made it clear from Episode 1 that she wanted to marry Jake and have kids with him. However, Jake was unsure about marrying April and quickly fell hard for his trial marriage partner, Rae.
At The Ultimatum reunion, April acknowledged that she had put a lot of pressure on Jake at and realized later that they really wouldn't have worked out in the long run. Now she's got a new man who adores her, so we'd say the show worked out for April just fine!
Madlyn and Colby were another surprise success story from Season 1 — they actually got married! Although Shanique and Randall got engaged in Season 1, they ended up calling off their engagement after the show ended, broke up temporarily, and then got back together. So, in hindsight, The Ultimatum did end up working for a lot of the contestants... just not necessarily in the way they expected.
You can stream all of Season 1 of The Ultimatum now on Netflix.