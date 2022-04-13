When Was 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Reunion Filmed?By Pretty Honore
Apr. 13 2022, Published 7:12 p.m. ET
Real love is hard to find and easy to lose — just ask the cast of Netflix’s new reality dating show. In early 2022, Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey announced the release of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On — where six couples are forced to commit or call it quits after a three-week trial marriage to a stranger.
The show made its debut on the streaming platform on April 6, and the 10-part series returns on April 13 with the final two episodes of Season 1.
In the ninth episode of the series, titled "Ultimatum Day," viewers get to see which of the couples end up together. But the drama doesn’t end there. In Episode, 10, the couples reunite for the first time since filming wrapped. So, when was the reunion filmed?
When was 'The Ultimatum’ reunion filmed?
Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On took place in Austin, Texas, at the Austin Marriott Downtown. But the reunion was shot on the west coast. According to BuzzFeed, The Ultimatum reunion was filmed in Los Angeles nearly a year after filming for the series began.
The series started filming sometime in March of 2021 for a total of eight weeks. But the cast weren’t all in the same room again until February 2022, when they met up for the reunion.
Madlyn said that the cast were driven in separate cars and housed in different hotels — where they were each given the opportunity to watch the show in its entirety. "I watched for like five hours straight. I was dehydrated and had a migraine," she revealed.
However, during their trip, they were barred from communicating with one another — that is, until they arrived on set for the reunion and cameras started rolling. And it wasn't long before chaos ensued.
The finale revealed who put a ring on it and which couples didn’t make it to the altar. But the reunion also gave viewers a glimpse of what life looked like for the couples several months after their "I do's" or "I don't's."
While some cast members got their happy ending, that isn't the case for everyone. Now that Season 1 of The Ultimatum has reached its end, viewers are dying to know — has the series been renewed for Season 2?
Has ‘The Ultimatum’ been renewed for Season 2?
Fans of The Ultimatum will be pleased to know that the series has already been renewed for an encore season. According to Netflix, Season 2 will feature an all-queer, predominately female cast. At this time, details about Season 2 are far and few between. But, it has been confirmed that Vanessa and Nick will reprise their roles as co-hosts in the upcoming season.
The Ultimatum’s sister series, Love Is Blind, has also been renewed for another season.
Season 1 of The Ultimatum is available to stream on Netflix now.