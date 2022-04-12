Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On on Netflix.

Would you be able to watch your significant other live with another person and potentially fall for them in front of your very eyes? That's the center of the drama in the newest Netflix reality romance series The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On.

The show centers around six established couples, and one half of each couple has issued an ultimatum to the other. It's either get down on one knee and propose, or they're moving on! So, what's the catch of being on the show?