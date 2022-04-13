Are Rae and Jake Still Together After 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On'?

Spoiler Alert: This article contains significant spoilers for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 1 finale and reunion.

Following an intense eight-week experiment — which included two trial marriages — the cast members featured on The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On officially wrapped up the debut season with a finale and a reunion special on April 13.

Several of the original pairs chose to continue their relationships outside of the show, while one star, Jake Cunningham, ended his original romance in order to pursue his "trial wife."