'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 2 Episode Release Schedule Is Here 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' is finally back for Season 2. Here's everything we know as well as the episode release schedule. By Allison Hunt Aug. 22 2023, Published 10:37 p.m. ET

Stop the presses, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is finally back for Season 2! While The Ultimatum: Queer Love was everything and more and gave the original show a run for their money, we are very ready for these toxic — we mean heartwarming love stories.

In case you need to be caught up to speed, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, follows couples that are on the verge of breaking up, where one person in the relationship gives an "ultimatum." During this experiment as Netflix loves to put it, everyone swap partners and has a "trial marriage" with someone else's significant other, and then switches back to their own significant other before deciding if they want to get engaged or break up. So, when can you watch it? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's the episode release schedule.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ episode release schedule is here!

Source: Netflix

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On follows "five new couples, on the verge of marriage. One partner in each couple will issue an Ultimatum. In just over eight weeks, each couple will either get married, or get out, after they each choose new potential partners in a life-changing opportunity to get a glimpse of two different futures."

There will be 10 episodes in the second season, with the first eight episodes dropping on Netflix on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Episodes 9 and 10, which are the finale and the reunion episodes, respectively, will drop a week later on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The trailer for Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On premiered on Aug. 9, 2023, and they didn't hold back any of the punches in regards to drama. The trailer opens with Ryann and James, who have been together since they were 16 years old even though James doesn't believe in a "one true love."

Ryann is the one who gave the ultimatum so that James can decide if he wants to marry her or not, but Ryann seems to form a strong connection with Trey, who also gave an ultimatum to his partner Riah. And it turns out James actually cheated on Ryann and she doesn't even know. That really sucks, but also her finding out with make for great TV.

We also see Lisa and Brian get into a fight at a bar with Lisa yelling, "I'm going home. You're sitting there talking to this Hooters *****... ". Lisa was the one who gave Brian the ultimatum and she appears to be referring to Riah with this comment. At the end of the trailer host Nick Lachey even drops a bomb saying, "She informed us she'd taken a pregnancy test."