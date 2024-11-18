From Weddings to Growing Families! Let's Check in on 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 Cast

It's been well over a year since Season 2 of The Ultimatum wrapped up, and with Season 3 on the horizon, now feels like the perfect time to catch up with the Season 2 cast! For anyone who may have forgotten, all five couples left the show together.

But the real question is: Are they still together today? Or have one or more of them gone their separate ways? Here's everything you need to know about the Season 2 cast.

Where is the Season 2 cast of 'The Ultimatum' now?

Antonio and Roxanne

After leaving Season 2 of The Ultimatum engaged, Antonio and Roxanne officially tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. They exchanged vows in front of 150 guests at Chateau Elan in Georgia, kicking off their celebration with a short American ceremony followed by a beautiful traditional Persian wedding.

For the newlyweds, marriage is a deeper reflection of their already strong bond. "Even without the title of 'marriage,' Antonio and I were already prioritizing each other, committed to making our lives better together," Roxanne told People at the time. "To me, marriage doesn't alter that foundation; rather, it elevates the level of seriousness in our relationship."

Antonio added, "Marriage means two people making a lifelong commitment to never leave each other behind, no matter how hard things get. No matter what, we will always be honest with each other and push one another to always do the right thing." "It means having faith in something bigger than yourself and it has given me this sense of freedom to forge a new identity that I would have looked up to as a child, with Roxanne at my side," he said.

Lisa and Brian

Unlike their castmates, Lisa and Brian didn't leave The Ultimatum engaged. The couple actually left the show early in Episode 3, but they were still very much together. On May 19, 2024, just after celebrating their son Mason's first birthday, Brian and Lisa took the next big step in their relationship and got engaged!

Brian shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram video, writing in the caption, "My Fiancé, my Wife to be ✨ You're a kiss from a rose 🌹💌 You are everything that I dreamed of ☁️ You are perfect as you are and as you will be. We'll remember and cherish this moment for the rest of our lives. I love you unconditionally ❤️"

Ryann and James

On Sept. 30, 2023, Ryann and James tied the knot! A year later, on their anniversary, they took to Instagram to share their love and appreciation for one another. James expressed how he "couldn't imagine life any other way" and was "so excited to see what the next year has in store." Ryann, on the other hand, shared that she has "enjoyed every minute" of being married to her "best friend."

In April 2024, the pair revealed they were expecting their first child together. By October 2024, Ryann gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Sunny James Morris!

Trey and Riah

Like several of their fellow castmates, Riah and Trey left Season 2 of The Ultimatum as an engaged couple — and they're still going strong! The couple plans to tie the knot with a destination wedding in spring 2025. In September 2023, Riah and Trey shared the exciting news that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Lailanni Brunson, was born in early January 2024.

Kat and Alex