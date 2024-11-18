Here's How To Follow 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' Season 3 Cast on Instagram

Season 3 of Netflix's ultimate couples' experiment The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is here. Well, almost. The season premieres on the streaming platform on Dec. 4, and continues with weekly drops until the finale at the end of the month. But before all that happens, you'll want to get acquainted with the Season 3 cast and their Instagrams.

Because how else are you going to know just how dedicated each of the six couples are to the experiment? The Ultimatum takes a handful of new couples each season and tests them at a crucial point in their relationships by forcing them to explore potential new relationships with other partners. And by the end of the season, they are all supposed to definitively decide what they want to do next.

Meet 'The Ultimatum's Season 3 cast on Instagram.

While we can't promise that each cast member will give anything away on social media, it's a solid place to start if you want to look for clues about what happens this season. It's also the best way to decide which couple, and really, which individual cast member, you're rooting for. Read on for everything we know about the Season 3 cast on Instagram!

Scotty and Aria

Scotty is 30, while Aria is 25, and Scotty is ready to take the next big step and settle down with his girlfriend. But according to Aria, there are some major things standing in their way, like her career, if she wants to settle down with him for good. Follow Scotty on Instagram @scottyslewis Follow Aria on Instagram @aria_dewestbrooks

JR and Zaina

Zaina, 32, has been with JR, 33, for almost three years after meeting on a dating app. Zaina delivered the ultimatum to JR because she's ready to finally settle down, even if he still has some hangups when it comes to the ultimate commitment. Follow JR on Instagram @_jrwarren Follow Zaina on Instagram @zayxclusive

Caleb and Mariah

Mariah is 24, but she is so ready for marriage that she gave Caleb, 29, the ultimatum. She is ready and "would love forever to start right now." For Caleb, though, that means a step that he isn't necessarily ready to take. Follow Caleb @prfctstorm Follow Mariah @remnantsofriah

Nick and Sandy

Nick and Sandy are more than 10 years apart in age (Nick is 38, while Sandy is 27), and Nick is ready to settle down. However, since Sandy is still much younger than her boyfriend of more than two years, she isn't as eager to start the next chapter, which is why Nick gave her the ultimatum. Follow Nick @nicholas.tramontin Follow Sandy @sandy_gal/

Vanessa and Dave

Vanessa, 30, gave Dave, 24, the ultimatum this season. In the trailer, Vanessa explains a much more romantic approach to deciding that she wants to start the next phase of her life with Dave. And Dave appears to think more with his head than his heart. Follow Vanessa @vanessanhattaway Follow Dave @halfcubandave

Micah and Chanel

