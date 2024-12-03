J.R.'s Life Outside of 'The Ultimatum' Is All About His Fitness Career and Progress

Some of The Ultimatum's couples in Season 3 might get a little reality TV fame after the season is over, complete with an influx of social media followers, but J.R. Warren already has the latter. Outside of the Netflix show, he has built a career as a fitness trainer and his job is a huge part of his social media presence as a whole.

But what is J.R.'s business outside of The Ultimatum and could it be the reason he wanted to go on the show in the first place? Although it's hard not to immediately be suspicious of cast members who already have a social media following going into a new season of the show, he and girlfriend Zaina do have a real relationship that requires the challenge that The Ultimatum offers.

What is J.R.'s fitness trainer job outside of 'The Ultimatum'?

Outside of The Ultimatum, J.R. owns and runs J.R. Warren Fitness. He offers weight loss plans and programs for his clients, as well as fitness routines that work best for all different kinds of lifestyles. According to his website, J.R. can customize workout plans and give people the nutrition advice they need to get started on the right path for their individual goals.

He also offers weekly check-ins with clients. And, with his app, people who subscribe to one of J.R.'s programs can have access to unlimited chatting with him. For J.R., it's all about giving people the tools they need to lose or gain weight and live healthier lifestyles, and he has been at it for years.

J.R. was insecure about his body when he was a kid.

J.R. doesn't share much about his personal life on social media, but he has been open about what led him to start his own fitness company. In a February 2024 Instagram post, J.R. wrote that his past insecurities with his own body led him to want to make a change. Now, he wants to help others figure out how they can to improve themselves.

"Genetics were not kind to me," J.R. wrote in a caption. "I was the skinniest kid in grade school growing up. It was a BIG insecurity of mine so I tried to put on mass in college. This led to horrible eating habits and long days at the gym with no visible results and a gut. As I got older, I continued my random gym sessions with no plan. After getting frustrated with not seeing results, I decided to study fitness and figured out the formula for SUCCESS."

J.R.'s Instagram outside of 'The Ultimatum' is all about fitness.

Although J.R. and his girlfriend Zaina were together for a while before they signed up for The Ultimatum, his Instagram is more about his fitness company and job as a trainer rather than his relationships, romantic or otherwise. Most of his posts involve advice, client success stories, and information about how he can help his followers.