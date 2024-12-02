'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Promises Drama Among the Couples at Odds With Each Other

The cast for The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 3 is ready to figure out what to do while testing their respective relationships with trial marriages. But while they do that, viewers are ready to figure out when and how to watch each batch of new episodes, including the finale. And maybe, hopefully, a reunion special too. So what is the episode release schedule for The Ultimatum Season 3?

Like other shows from Netflix, The Ultimatum episodes are released in batches. While some fans would love to just binge watch an entire season in one sitting, that's not how it works with Netflix. And that's especially true for reality shows, where the slow burn and cliffhanger episodes after one batch drops are key to keeping viewers interested. Read on for everything we know about The Ultimatum's episode release schedule for Season 3!

Source: Adam Rose/Netflix

What is 'The Ultimatum's episode release schedule for Season 3?

Season 3 of The Ultimatum premieres on Netflix on Dec. 4. But, instead of dropping the entire season at once, the streaming platform wants to make you work for it. Well, not really, but you get it. Luckily, though, more than one episode drops with the premiere, and for some fans, that's enough of a consolation prize to make up for the fact that the season is not released all at the same time.

The schedule for the third season of The Ultimatum is below, complete with details about the reunion date. Because we all know the reunion is what some fans live for at the end of a dramatic season. Episodes 1-5: Dec. 4

Dec. 4 Episodes 6-8: Dec. 11

Dec. 11 Episode 9: Dec. 18

Dec. 18 Episode 10 (reunion): Dec. 18 So no, you won't have to wait a whole other week after The Ultimatum finale for the reunion special.

Commit or quit? 💍 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is back for Season 3 on December 4! pic.twitter.com/H1QqOK23V9 — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2024

'The Ultimatum' reunion is where the Season 3 cast can hash everything out.

Not every Netflix reality show gets a reunion special to catch up with the cast after a dramatic season. But the first two seasons of The Ultimatum both got reunions at the end, and so does Season 3. The third season reunion drops on Dec. 18 when the finale episode is also made available. And even though it's hard to say when the reunion was filmed, there is usually enough real life time that has gone by between filming the finale and the reunion for there to be some news for viewers by then.

