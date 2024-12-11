'The Ultimatum': Sandy Opens up About "Surface-Level" Edit and Nick "Tormenting" Her (EXCLUSIVE) "What we see in the edit is probably the most surface-level version of myself... There's so much more to me than that." By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 11 2024, 2:29 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

By now, we all know that reality TV is far from "real," with plenty of editing making sure things aren't always as they seem. In fact, plenty of reality stars have spilled the tea on just how gets twisted or manipulated behind the scenes.

We recently caught up with Sandy Gallagher from Season 3 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, and she had a lot to say about what the show doesn't show you. Spoiler alert: There's a lot more to Sandy than what you're seeing on your TV screen! Keep scrolling to hear what she has to say.

Sandy revealed her edit on Season 3 of 'The Ultimatum' was very "surface-level."

To kick off the chat, Distractify asked Sandy if there's anything she wants The Ultimatum viewers to know about her that didn't make it into the edit — and let's just say she had some heartfelt insights to share! "There are a lot of different layers that we don't get to see in the show," she said, pointing out that the series is focused on the trial marriages and relationships, which naturally take the spotlight. "But there's a lot more to me."

She added, "What we see in the edit is probably the most surface-level version of myself. It's a very small part of me. It's the external, flirtatious, very, like, unserious side to myself, [but] there's so much more to me than that."

One thing Sandy really wanted to make clear? She's got a "really big heart." "Anybody who knows me, or has experienced my love — as a friend or a lover — knows that I have a lot of love to give," she shared.

But wait — there's more! Sandy described herself as a "very deep" and "very spiritual" person: "I'm really in tune with myself in that way, and I kind of lead with that in my life," she told Distractify.

Sandy also hinted at her "very successful" career, which didn't get much airtime on the show. She also noted that she has "a lot to say all the time," adding that it's "interesting seeing how little" she's talking or having a real conversation" on The Ultimatum.

"I can talk for hours about deep concepts," she said. "And we did on the show; we talked for hours and hours and weeks and months. It was [filmed] over two months, [but] we're only really seeing my fun, flirtatious side, which is ... at the very surface. So we're not really seeing anything else underneath that."

Sandy said Nick completely "tormented" her off-camera.

Speaking about the edit, Sandy shockingly disclosed that her partner, Nick Tramontin, truly "tormented" her throughout filming. She told Distractify that the moment when Nick stormed down to her and J.R.'s apartment demanding to speak with her was "very mild" compared to what was really happening behind the scenes.

While she didn't go into full detail, Sandy hinted that Nick once called her "100 times in one night," and truly made it "almost impossible" for her to "disconnect and disengage" from his erratic behavior.

"We don't get to see really the ways that he was tormenting me," Sandy explained. "The things that actually happened were off-camera. We don't have cameras strapped to us 24/7, so unfortunately, the ways that he was really, really, actually disrespecting me and crossing all of my boundaries in an extremely unhealthy way, they are not shown."

This disturbing behavior, Sandy shared, was one of the reasons she was so upset at The Changeover. While Nick appeared on camera "all lovey," Sandy said his actions off-camera were filled with "emotional toxicity." "It's not love; it's fear," she clarified to Distractify. "So there's a big difference between love and smothering fear.”

Sandy said the show made her views on marriage a lot more serious.

Despite the rollercoaster of stress and drama that was The Ultimatum, Sandy came out of it with a newfound seriousness about marriage and commitment. She told Distractify that she absolutely wants marriage, a family, and kids — but only with the right person.

